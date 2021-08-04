The first combines are starting to roll into Franklin Parish cornfields as some local farmers begin their harvest.
“Only those farmers who have their own drying capacity have started harvesting,” said Carol Pinnell-Alison, LSU extension agent. “We have very minimum harvesting, but we are very close for the majority of farmers.”
Recent rainfall is keeping corn moisture levels up causing a delay in harvesting.
Two factors influencing corn price are crop moisture content at harvest and associated drying costs to reach a desired moisture content by local elevators, according to Dr. Michael Deliberto, LSU AgCenter. Estimating these two factors against the projected price received are key determinants to when a corn grower possibly begins harvesting.
The wet spring and summer kept corn irrigation costs lower, but fertilizer costs were up, according to Pinnell-Alison.
“The (corn) crop does look good,” she said.
Meanwhile, soybeans were planted outside the optimal planting days which will reduce yields, according to Justin Dufour, LSU AgCenter agent.
“When you are a little bit later on planting beans up here, it does tend to have an impact on the yield,” said Will Bairs, a Richland Parish farmer, in a LSU AgCenter video.
Official USDA acreage numbers will not be released until mid-August, but Pinnell-Alison suggests corn acreage is holding steady with some cotton acreage shifting to soybeans.
Along with higher corn and soybean acreage numbers, commodity prices remain strong but have lowered as harvest season approaches.
“The closer to harvest season the more prices will go down,” said Pinnell-Alison. “Hopefully, farmers got their prices earlier in the season.”
Cotton was at $.90, corn was at $5.58 up .11 and soybeans were $14.04.
According to a report from Capital Economics, an economic research consultant firm, agricultural commodity prices are to come under pressure in the next couple of years.
“We think that the primary driver of lower agricultural prices will be a large boost to supply, as currently high prices are leading to increased planting (which result in larger harvest,)” according to the report. “What’s more, China’s imports of agricultural feedstuffs, notably soybeans and corn, are likely to tail off due to a stabilization in the size of the hog herd and the ongoing push by the Chinese government to reduce import dependency.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.