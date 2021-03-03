Early voting for the March 20 primary election will begin March 6 and run through March 13.
The hours will be 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. with early voting taking place in the Registrar of Voters Office in the Franklin Parish Courthouse. There will be no voting March 7.
Voters are asked to bring proper identification.
Voters will choose a U.S. Representative for the 5th Congressional District seat vacated by the death of Luke Letlow. Letlow died from complications of COVID-19 Dec. 30. He was set to be sworn in an U.S. representative on Jan. 3.
Running for representative are Sandra “Candy” Christophe, a Democrat from Alexandria; Chad Conerly, a Republican from Kentwood; “Jim” Davis, no party from Monroe; Allen Guillory, a Lawtell Republican; Robert Lansden, a Ponchatoula Republican; Letlow’s widow, Julia Letlow, a Rayville Republican; Jaycee Magnuson, a Opelousas Republican; Horace Melton III, a Shreveport Republican; M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza, a Ponchatoula Independent; Richard H. Pannell, a Dry Prong Republican; Sancha Smith, a Opelousas Republican; and Errol Victor Sr., a Slidell Republican.
Additionally, voters may request a mail ballot if they are not going to be present during early voting or election day. Voters can get a request form from the Registrar of Voters office or download a form from www.sos.louisiana.gov.
Citizens also can check their registration or register to vote online at www.GeauxVote.com. In order to submit electronically, a Louisiana driver's license or Louisiana special ID card must be used.
After registering, voters can download the GeauxVote mobile smartphone app which provides registration information as well as voting districts, sample ballots, polling place information and election results. Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations and hours. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting elections and voting on sos.la.gov.
