Early voting for the Nov. 8 Primary Election began Tuesday and will go through Nov. 1, according to Bonner Williams, Franklin Parish Registrar of Voters.
Early voting hours are 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. and take place at the Franklin Parish Registrar of Voters Office in the Courthouse. There will be no voting on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Fifty qualified voters cast their votes during the first morning of early voting, according to Williams.
“We’ve seen a steady pace of voters this morning,” Williams said, detailing the initial turnout number.
Williams asks for all qualified voters to bring proper identification.
Additionally, voters may requests a mail ballot if they are not going to be able to vote during early voting and election day. Qualified voters can request a form from the Registrar of Voters or download a request form from www.sos.louisiana.gov.
Qualified voters will have a full ballot of national, state and local candidates to choose from.
The race for who will fill the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Sen. John Kennedy has drawn a large field of candidates, while Congresswoman Julia Letlow of Rayville, also a Republican, faces a field which includes Democrats Oscar “Omar” Dantzler of Hammond and Walter Earl Huff of Monroe; and Republicans Allen Guillory of Lawtell and Hunter Pullen of West Monroe.
Locally, School Board members Alaina Nichols, District 2; Danny Davis, District 3; Richard Kelly, District 4; and Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, District 5; are unopposed, while incumbents Eddie Ray Bryan, District 1; Tim Eubanks, District 6; and Mia Dunn, District 7, face contests.
Bryan faces opposition from John Williams Jr. This is the last year Bryan is eligible to run for re-election, as term limits imposed by voters prevent members of the School Board from serving more than three consecutive four-year terms.
Eubanks is also seeking to serve for his last four-year term. He faces a field which incudes Justin D. Lord and Matt Stephens.
Dunn, who is currently serving her first term, faces opposition from two candidates from the Wisner area, Laquetta Clay Barnes and Ron Christmon II, and from Glenn Watkins of Winnsboro.
District 6 Police Jury Member W.H. “Howie” Robinson was unopposed to fill that position which was previously held by his father, Rawhide Robinson.
Winnsboro City Judge Scott Sartin will return to office with no opposition, but Winnsboro City Marshal Bruce McCarthy will face Ronnie Temple.
Mayor Marc McCarty of Wisner and Mayor Mike Stephens of Gilbert did not draw opponents for the upcoming election.
Other municipal incumbents returning without opposition include Wisner Chief of Police Billy Beach and Gilbert Chief of Police Alvie Vick.
Five candidates qualified to serve on Wisner’s five-member, at-large board of aldermen. With only five candidates qualifying, the board will include incumbents Elliot Britt, Nettie B. Brown, Jo Meredith Caldwell, Roger Hilliard and Cheryl Stephens Jones.
Returning to positions on the three-member board of aldermen for the Village of Gilbert are Susan McManus Britt, Barbara Ezell and Randy Loyd.
The Village of Baskin’s current mayor, Robert Fife, is not seeking re-election. Former Baskin Chief of Police Danny Barber qualified to run for that office. He will face Layton Curtis.
Incumbent Roger Dale Grayson Jr. and Mike Stephenson will face off in the race for chief of police for the village. In addition, a field of four candidates – John “Red” Belton, Cary E. Collier, Zane Johnson and Mark Troha are vying to be the top vote getters for the three at-large posts on the board of aldermen.
Two candidates, Dakota Mixon and Meghan Vallery, qualified for District 8 Justice of the Peace. Paul Till was the sole candidate for District 1 Constable, Justice of the Peace.
There are eight constitutional amendments on the ballot.
Proposed Amendment No. 1
Act 130 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article VII, Sections 10.1(B), 10.8(B), 10.11(D), and 14(B) of the Louisiana Constitution.
“Do you support an amendment to increase to 65% the cap on the amount of monies in certain state funds that may be invested in stocks?”
Proposed Amendment No. 2
Act 172 of the 2022 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article VII, Section 21(K) of the Louisiana Constitution.
“Do you support an amendment to expand certain property tax exemptions for property on which the homestead exemption is claimed for certain veterans with disabilities?”
Proposed Amendment No. 3
Act 156 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article X, Sections 9 and 20 of the Louisiana Constitution.
“Do you support an amendment to allow classified civil service employees to support the election to public office of members of their own families?”
Proposed Amendment No. 4
Act 155 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article VII, Section 14(B) of the Louisiana Constitution.
“Do you support an amendment to allow local governments to waive water charges that are the result of damage to the water system not caused by the customer?”
Proposed Amendment No. 5
Act 133 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article VII, Section 23(C) of the Louisiana Constitution.
“Do you support an amendment to allow the levying of a lower millage rate by a local taxing authority while maintaining the authority's ability to adjust to the current authorized millage rate?”
Proposed Amendment No. 6
Act 129 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article VII, Section 18(F)(2)(a)(introductory paragraph) of the Louisiana Constitution and Adds Article VII, Section 18(F)(3) to the Louisiana Constitution.
“Do you support an amendment to limit the amount of an increase in the assessed value of residential property subject to the homestead exemption in Orleans Parish following reappraisal at ten percent of the property's assessed value in the previous year?”
Proposed Amendment No. 7
Act 246 of the 2022 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article I, Section 3 of the Louisiana Constitution.
“Do you support an amendment to prohibit the use of involuntary servitude except as it applies to the otherwise lawful administration of criminal justice?”
Proposed Amendment No. 8
Act 171 of the 2022 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article VII, Section 18(G)(1)(a)(iv) of the Louisiana Constitution.
“Do you support an amendment to remove the requirement that homeowners who are permanently totally disabled must annually re-certify their income to keep their special assessment level on their residences for property tax purposes?”
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 4 by 4:30 p.m (other than military and overseas voters). You can request an absentee ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office.
The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is Nov. 7 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
On election day, the polls are open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.