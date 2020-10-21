In person early voting in Franklin Parish totaled 1,583 as of mid-morning Tuesday, said Geneva Cupp, Franklin Parish Registrar of Voters.
The two-day total comes with six days left of early voting as registered voters have until Oct. 27 for the Nov. 3 open primary, congressional, presidential election.
Hours the Registrar of Voters office will be open is 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. The office is located in the Franklin Parish Courthouse, but there will be no voting Oct. 25.
“This is a great number of voters,” Cupp said.
To cast their ballots, voters are asked to bring proper identification and may request a mail ballot if they are not going to participate in early voting or election day.
Voters can also get a request form from the Registrar of Voters office or download a request form from www.sos.louisiana.gov.
A number of amendments, national, state, district and local political offices will be listed on the Nov. 3 ballots for Franklin Parish voters.
Locally, Republicans Daniel Fuller, of Delhi, and Errol “Pat” Guyton, of Crowville, will be vying for Justice of the Peace District 1 position.
Republican Matthew Hollis, of Winnsboro, and Debra Williamson, of Baskin, qualified for the Constable Justice of the Peace District 2 seat.
Three men are running for the Gilbert Chief of Police position.
Acting Chief of Police Alvie Vick, a Republican, Justin Barfield, an Independent, and “Bill” Ezell have qualified for the position which was left vacant after the death of former Chief of Police Wesley Ezell.
Statewide, voters will decide seven amendments, 4th Supreme Court District Associate Justice and District 5 PSC.
Nationally, candidates for president, U.S. Senator and 5th Congressional District U.S. Representatives are also on the ballot.
U.S. Senator
Beryl Billiot, Kentwood
John Paul Bourgeois, Gretna
“Bill” Cassidy, Baton Rouge
Reno Jean Daret III, Metairie
Derrick “Champ” Edwards, Harvey
“Xan” John, Lafayette
David Drew Knight, New Orleans
M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza, Ponchatoula
Jamar Montgomery, Shreveport
Dustin Murphy, Eros
Adrian Perkins, Shreveport
Antoine Pierce, Baton Rouge
Melinda Mary Price, Luling
Aaron C. Sigler, Hammond
Peter Wenstrup, New Orleans
5th Congressional District U.S. Representative
Sandra “Candy” Christophe, Alexandria
Allen Guillory Sr., Opelousas
Lance Harris, Alexandria
“Matt” Hasty, Pineville
Jesse P. Lagarde, Amite
Martin Lemelle Jr., Ruston
Luke J. Letlow, Start
“Scotty” Robinson, West Monroe
Phillip Snowden, Monroe
4th Supreme Court District - Associate Justice Supreme Court
Shannon Gremillion, Alexandria
Jay McCallum, Farmerville
PSC District 5
Foster Campbell, Bossier City
Shane Smiley, Monroe
Scotty Waggoner, West Monroe
