In person early voting in Franklin Parish totaled 1,583 as of mid-morning Tuesday, said Geneva Cupp, Franklin Parish Registrar of Voters.

The two-day total comes with six days left of early voting as registered voters have until Oct. 27 for the Nov. 3 open primary, congressional, presidential election.

Hours the Registrar of Voters office will be open is 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. The office is located in the Franklin Parish Courthouse, but there will be no voting  Oct. 25.

“This is a great number of voters,” Cupp said.

To cast their ballots, voters are asked to bring proper identification and may request a mail ballot if they are not going to participate in early voting or election day.

Voters can also get a request form from the Registrar of Voters office or download a request form from www.sos.louisiana.gov.

A number of amendments, national, state, district and local political offices will be listed on the Nov. 3 ballots for Franklin Parish voters.

Locally, Republicans Daniel Fuller, of Delhi, and Errol “Pat” Guyton, of Crowville, will be vying for Justice of the Peace District 1 position.

Republican Matthew Hollis, of Winnsboro, and Debra Williamson, of Baskin, qualified for the Constable Justice of the Peace District 2 seat.

Three men are running for the Gilbert Chief of Police position.

Acting Chief of Police Alvie Vick, a Republican, Justin Barfield, an Independent, and “Bill” Ezell have qualified for the position which was left vacant after the death of former Chief of Police Wesley Ezell.

Statewide, voters will decide seven amendments, 4th Supreme Court District Associate Justice and District 5 PSC.

Nationally, candidates for president, U.S. Senator and 5th Congressional District U.S. Representatives are also on the ballot.

U.S. Senator

Beryl Billiot, Kentwood

John Paul Bourgeois, Gretna

“Bill” Cassidy, Baton Rouge

Reno Jean Daret III, Metairie

Derrick “Champ” Edwards, Harvey

“Xan” John, Lafayette

David Drew Knight, New Orleans

M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza, Ponchatoula

Jamar Montgomery, Shreveport

Dustin Murphy, Eros

Adrian Perkins, Shreveport

Antoine Pierce, Baton Rouge

Melinda Mary Price, Luling

Aaron C. Sigler, Hammond

Peter Wenstrup, New Orleans

5th Congressional District U.S. Representative

Sandra “Candy” Christophe, Alexandria

Allen Guillory Sr., Opelousas

Lance Harris, Alexandria

“Matt” Hasty, Pineville

Jesse P. Lagarde, Amite

Martin Lemelle Jr., Ruston

Luke J. Letlow, Start

“Scotty” Robinson, West Monroe

Phillip Snowden, Monroe

4th Supreme Court District - Associate Justice Supreme Court

Shannon Gremillion, Alexandria

Jay McCallum, Farmerville

PSC District 5

Foster Campbell, Bossier City

Shane Smiley, Monroe

Scotty Waggoner, West Monroe

