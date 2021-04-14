Early voting for the April 24 general election continues through April 17.
As of Tuesday morning, a minuscule 128 residents have cast their ballot. Early voting started April 7.
On the ballot is a five-year 1/2 cent tax renewal for parish wide law enforcement.
Approximately $1.4 million annually is expected to be collected from the sales tax renewal.
Proceeds from the tax renewal will be dedicated to pay operation costs of Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office, including the operation of Franklin Parish Detention Center.
Hours for early voting will be 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. and take place in the Registrar of Voters office at Franklin Parish Courthouse.
Voters are asked to bring proper identification. Qualified voters may also request a mail ballot if they are not going to be in attendance during early voting or election day.
Participants can get a request form from the Registrar of Voters office or download a request form from www.sos.louisiana.gov.
