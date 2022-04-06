Early voting for the April 30 general election will begin April 16 and run through April 23, according to Geneva Cupp, Franklin Parish Registrar of Voters.
Except for Sunday, the Registrar of Voters Office located in the Franklin Parish Courthouse will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day during the early voting period.
To cast your ballot early, one of the following forms of identifications is required: a driver’s license, Louisiana special ID, Louisiana digital wallet driver’s license or some other generally recognized picture ID with your name and signature.
Voters may request a mail ballot if they are not going to be here during early voting or election day, Cupp said. Voters may also request a form from the Secretary of State’s office at www.sos.louisiana.gov.
With election day set for April 30, polls will open 7 a.m. and close 8 p.m.
Locally, Winnsboro residents will decide on their next mayor and chief of police.
Incumbent John Dumas and Alice Wallace are in a runoff for the mayoral seat. In the March 26 primary election, Wallace collected 49 percent or 635 votes. Dumas received 412 votes or 32 percent.
Wallace and Dumas distanced themselves from the other three challengers. Alfonso Norwood accumulated 12 percent or 157 votes. Andrew White and Armond Swain each amassed three percent of the votes. Forty-five people voted for White while 40 voted for Swain.
Town Council member Tyrone Coleman and Franklin Parish Sheriff deputy Billy Joe Williams are in a runoff for the town’s chief of police.
Coleman was vote leader during primaries with 49 percent or 623 votes while Williams received 505 votes or 39 percent.
Current Chief of Police, Will Pierce, received 154 votes or 12 percent in the election.
Voter turnout for primaries was approximately 42 percent, according to Louisiana Secretary of State’s turnout numbers.
