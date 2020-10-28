Winnsboro, LA (71295)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 76F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.