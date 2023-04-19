Early voting numbers were light for the April 29 Municipal General Election.
As of Tuesday morning, just 60 parish residents have cast their early votes, which started April 15.
Franklin Parish voters have one proposition on the ballot, according to Franklin Parish Registrar of Voters Bonner Williams. The proposition is for a one percent sales tax renewal for 10 years beginning July 1, 2023.
If passed, one-third of the tax proceeds will be dedicated for construction, maintenance and operation of parish blacktop roads, and two-thirds of the proceeds will be used for the maintenance of parish bridges.
According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office, an estimated $3 million is expected to be collected from the tax each year.
Early voting is underway in the Registrar of Voters office located in the Franklin Parish Courthouse. Office times are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Deadline to request an absentee ballot is April 25 by 4:40 p.m. Registered voters may request an absentee ballot online through the Secretary of State’s voter portal or in writing through the Registrar of Voters office.
Deadline for a registrar of voter to receive a voted absentee ballot is April 28 by 4:30 p.m.
On the April 29 Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
