Early voting for the Nov. 16 general election will begin Nov. 2 and run through Nov. 9, said Geneva Cupp, Franklin Parish Registrar of Voters.
Except for Sunday, the Registrar of Voters Office located in the Franklin Parish Courthouse will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day during the early voting period.
To vote early, one of the following forms of identification is required: driver’s license, Louisiana special ID, Louisiana digital wallet driver’s license or some other generally recognized picture ID with your name and signature.
Voters may request a mail ballot if they are not going to be here during early voting or election day, Cupp said. Voters may also request a form from the Secretary of State’s office at www.sos.louisiana.gov.
Election day for the general election is Nov. 16. Polls open 7 a.m. and close 8 p.m.
Locally, Franklin Parish voters will decide on their next clerk of court and District 2, 5 and 7 Police Jurors. Additionally, District 20 House representative, governor and secretary of state will be on the ballot.
Anita Gallagher-Wygal will face Matthew Hollis in a runoff for the clerk of court’s position.
In the primary election, Gallagher-Wygal received 49 percent or 3,468 votes to Hollis’ 29 percent or 2,023 votes.
The two candidates are vying for current Clerk of Court Ann Johnson’s position. Johnson opted not to run for re-election.
David L. DeBlieux will go against Ronnie Cassels in a runoff for Police Jury District 2. Coming out of the primary election, DeBlieux was the leader receiving 405 votes to Cassels’ 251 votes. DeBlieux took 38 percent of the votes.
Police Juror Leroy Scott and Keiona Wesby are in a runoff for the Police Jury District 5 seat. Wesby received the most votes in the primary election with 307 to Scott’s 252. Wesby took in 37 percent of the votes in the primary election.
In the District 7 race, Police Juror Joe Lewis and Leodis Norman will face-off in the Nov. 12 election.
Lewis amassed 371 votes to Norman’s 267 to force a run off. Lewis received 48 percent of the votes.
In district races, Sen. Neil Riser of Columbia will face Kevin Bates of Winnsboro in a Nov. 16 runoff in the District 20 House race.
Riser finished with 47 percent, or 7,720 votes in the primary election. Bates had 37 percent, or 6,095 votes.
House District 20 covers Franklin, Caldwell, Catahoula and Tensas parishes. House members serve four-year terms with term limits, limiting representatives to three terms.
Statewide, Gov. John Bel Edwards will face Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone in the general election Nov. 16. Edwards took in 47 percent of votes to Rispone’s 27 percent in the primary.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin will go against Gwen Collins-Greenup in a runoff. Ardoin locked up 41 percent while Collins-Greenup garnered 34 percent.
