In-person early voting amounted to 895 for a March 20 special election to fill the Fifth District U.S. House of Representative seat, according to Geneva Cupp, Franklin Parish Registrar of Voters.
As on Monday afternoon, 376 people have casted their ballots through mail-in votes, Cupp said. Early voting ran through 13.
Twelve candidates are vying for the seat vacancy left by the death of Luke Letlow. Letlow died from complications of COVID-19 Dec. 30. He was set to be sworn in as U.S. representative on Jan. 3.
Running for representative are Sandra “Candy” Christophe, a Democrat from Alexandria; Chad Conerly, a Republican from Kentwood; “Jim” Davis, no party from Monroe; Allen Guillory, a Lawtell Republican; Robert Lansden, a Ponchatoula Republican; Letlow’s widow, Julia Letlow, a Rayville Republican; Jaycee Magnuson, a Opelousas Republican; Horace Melton III, a Shreveport Republican; M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza, a Ponchatoula Independent; Richard H. Pannell, a Dry Prong Republican; Sancha Smith, a Opelousas Republican; and Errol Victor Sr., a Slidell Republican.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.