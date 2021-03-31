Matthew 11:1-6
This chapter finds John the Baptist at the lowest moment of his life. He is in Herod’s prison and has been there for sometime. In fact, after 16 months of incarceration, John was beheaded.
As he sits in the dungeon, Satan has time to introduce doubt into the mind of John concerning the person, Lord Jesus Christ. John begins to question whether or not Jesus is really the Messiah.
John had not always doubted. There was a time early in the ministry of our Lord that John was well acquainted with who Jesus was, John 1:29.
There is a question in his mind, so John sends his disciples to ask Jesus if He is the Messiah or not. Jesus responds by telling John’s disciples to tell John that He is healing the sick, raising the dead and preaching the gospel to sinners.
Jesus is telling John, “I’m Him! I am His resurrection, His return and His reign!”
I want you to know that there are times when I can sympathize with John. Surely, we all entertain doubts every now and then. If it were possible, I would like to go to John today and have him take a little trip with me.
If I could, I would take John to some places and show him something about Jesus. When I’m done, I can almost hear John, “That’s Him! That’s Him!”
I can’t take John to those places today, but I can take us. If you will, come along with me today. I want to take you on a little trip and show you some truth about Jesus that should leave us all saying, “That’s Him!”
1. That’s Him in creation.
a. His presence in creation, His power in creation and His purpose in creation.
2. That’s Him in the cradle.
a. The mystery of His birth, the ministry of His birth and the majesty of His birth.
3. That’s Him in control.
a. He controls disaster, He controls difficulties and He controls disease and death.
4. That’s Him on the cross.
a. His pain, His payment and His promise.
5: That’s Him wearing the crown.
That’s Him. I don’t know what else can be said. He is everything He has ever claimed to be. He is everything that saint or the sinner needs. That’s Him, Jesus.
If you are not saved and need God’s help in your life today, let me remind you: That’s Him, Jesus!
Whatever you need, wherever you are in your walk of life, all you need to know today is this: That’s Him, Lord of Lords. King of Kings.
It all comes down to this: If you need a savior: that’s Jesus. If you need a friend: that’s Jesus. If you want to miss Hell and go to Heaven: that’s Jesus. Whatever you need: that’s Jesus.
During this Easter remember Jesus kept us. May God bless each of you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.