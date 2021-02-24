A strong, open economy is top priority for the Louisiana Legislative season set to convene April 12, said Sen. Glen Womack.
Womack, a member of the finance committee, said a balanced budget is an additional key in a successful session.
“It’s going to be a busy session, but there are still a lot of unknowns,” Womack said. “We will start moving forward and see how the budget looks. At the end of day, we gotta get the economy back up.”
Some state legislators are confident a balanced budget can be accomplished with a federal coronavirus aid bill worth approximately $2 billion, but are weary of the danger of a financial crisis later.
Louisiana experienced major financial setbacks brought on by COVID-19, hurricanes and a winter storm and needed nearly $900 million in federal aid to boost its finances for the fiscal year which ends June 30. Legislators are also hopeful another $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package will come to aid Louisiana and its fiscal 2022 budget.
“We know there is more federal support out there,” said Legislative Chief Economist Greg Albrecht. Referring to the upcoming budget negotiations, he added, “That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s easy or something won’t have to be cut or restrained in terms of spending, but we’re not panicking at this point.”
Additionally, Albrecht predicts a slow recovery. He warned employment and state revenue will likely not return to pre-pandemic levels until late 2023 to 2024 in a January estimating conference.
Gov. John Bel Edwards’ commissioner of administration, Jay Dardenne, will begin budget negotiations Feb. 26 to the Legislature.
Additionally, unemployment benefits trust fund will be a top issue during the legislative session.
“We’re moving those through the system as fast as we can process them,” Womack said. “We depleted our funds, but the quicker we get back to work, the quicker we can refund that.”
As with many states, unprecedented demand during the COVID-19 pandemic sapped the fund Louisiana uses to pay unemployment benefits, causing the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) to borrow money from the federal government.
State officials borrowed $133 million and have not borrowed since November because state lawmakers were able to find more than $90 million to bolster the fund, said Robert Wooley, assistant secretary with LWC. The loan from the federal government is debt-free until next month, although Congress is considering pushing back the deadline.
Trust fund balance is $16 million, down from more than $1 billion before the pandemic began. The payout rate for state benefits is about $6 million a week and fluctuates from week to week, Wooley said.
The LWC said it has paid more than $7 billion in unemployment benefits over the past year, mostly through federally funded programs. The state paid out $153 million all of last year and is trying to administer eight different programs through a system designed for two, Wooley said.
Meanwhile, Womack is hopeful for rural parishes in Louisiana.
“I think in our rural parishes we are set to move forward,” Womack said. “I don’t know if we will be ahead of the state in other areas, but I think with our agricultural base and our rural communities we will bloom before the others.”
Several local projects were on Womack’s radar in the Legislative session such as getting additional funding for Franklin Parish Activity Center.
The Activity Center’s construction has been separated into three phases.
The first phase was the pavilion’s planning and construction and totaled some $1.3 million. It was financed through Capitol Outlay money and Chad Parks, of Design Plus Consulting Engineers, was over design plans.
Second phase calls for construction of an additional bonnet on the pavilion’s north end, bathrooms, concession stand, bucking chutes, trim event chutes, perimeter fence and gravel parking lot.
The third phase calls for a front entrance, RV parking lot and conference room.
Womack wants to get more funding for Delta Community College and various governmental organizations’ Community Water Enrichment Funding (CWEF) grants and Louisiana Government Assistance grants (LGAP).
“We’re trying to get more funding for Delta,” Womack said. “We got some things happening there we want to enhance and move forward on.”
Womack was not certain if local governments would receive all funding applied for but said it was important for small businesses and the economy.
“We don’t know all of what the parish funding will be for this year, but we have to get our economy moving and small businesses opened back up,” Womack said.
