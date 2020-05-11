Gov. John Bel Edwards says he will lift the stay-at-home order on Friday, allowing the state to advance to Phase One of President Trump's Opening Up America Again plan.
Edwards made that announcement on Monday at the State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge.
“We will be lifting the stay-at-home order,” Edwards said. “The bottom line is the people of Louisiana have worked really hard since this public health emergency was first announced to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The stay-at-home order will remain in place until Friday, May 15.
Under the new proclamation, some restrictions will still curtail operations of some businesses, especially those deemed non-essential. For example, tattoo parlors, amusement parks, children's museum, bars without LDH permits, massage parlors and spas among others will remain closed to the public.
Churches and most businesses – such as movie theaters or gym and fitness centers – may open up at no more than 25-percent of total occupancy capacity.
The upcoming proclamation proceeding to Phase One will last 21 days, until June 5. Edwards said he will announce on June 1 whether more restrictions will be established or relaxed.
“Obviously, like all decisions, this one involved a lot of time and work,” Edwards said.
