Franklin Parish’s COVID-19 death toll rose to eight, according to a May 14 Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) report.
LDH reported 266 reported cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 10 overnight.
Statewide, the case count reached 33,489, a jump of 827 from the previous day. LDH is also reporting 22,608 “presumed” recoveries from COVID-19, an increase of 2,292 from last week’s figures.
As a whole LDH reported 36 new deaths from the novel coronavirus overnight to bring the total to 2,351 fatalities and 66 “probable” deaths, seven less than last week.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations currently stands at 1,193, down one overnight, while there are 140 patients on ventilators, down seven from the previous day.
At press time, 247,588 tests have been completed in Louisiana, either through the state lab (10,752) or commercial lab (236,836), according to LDH.
Regionally, Richland Parish held steady from the previous day with 104 reported cases and one death, and Catahoula Parish reported 103 COVID-19 cases, a rise of three overnight.
Forty-eight cases were reported in Caldwell Parish while Tensas Parish had six reported cases, according to LDH. Madison Parish reported 18 cases. Caldwell, Tensas or Madison parishes have no COVID-19 related deaths. Caldwell and Tensas parishes reported cases did not change from the previous day and Madison Parish rose by four.
