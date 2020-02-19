Noble Ellington, former member of the Louisiana House of Representatives and Senate, is a member of the newly-formed Advisory Council on Rural Revitalization.
Ellington is one of 34 “key state and local stakeholders” appointed by Edwards to help identify needs and issues facing Louisiana’s rural communities. The council has also been assigned to find solutions to remove barriers that prohibit rural communities from “being more productive, healthy and attractive places to live and work,” according to a press released from Edwards.
Gov. John Bel Edwards signed an executive order formerly establishing the council Feb. 14.
"Rural communities across the country are in crisis, and we are no different here in Louisiana,” Edwards said. “They bear a disproportionate burden of poverty, lack adequate access to healthcare, education and other basic necessities. This council will help us identify their unique challenges and help implement effective and innovative Louisiana solutions.”
Edwards went on to say:
“It's in the best interests of our state to engage in a centralized and coordinated effort to further the revitalization of our rural areas and make certain the resources are available to help them grow in a sustainable way."
The Council will develop and submit a comprehensive strategic plan to the Governor by January 5, 2021 and annual progress reports thereafter.
The duties of the council include:
- Advising the Governor on issues of concern to the citizens of rural Louisiana;
- Identifying the needs, issues, and solutions relative to rural revitalization, including economic development, education, healthcare, infrastructure, clean water, housing, workforce development, and broadband;
- Identifying state, federal, and private resources available to facilitate rural revitalization efforts; and
- Identifying best practices from other states and recommend legislation to accomplish the solutions proposed.
Ellington represented the 20th district from 1988-1995 and from 2007-2012. He also served in the Louisiana State Senate from 1996-2007.
After leaving the legislature in 2011, he came Louisiana’s chief deputy insurance commissioner in 2012 and legislative affairs director in 2016 for Edwards.
Ellington, a former Democrat, jumped party lines to a Republican in Dec. 17, 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.