The word, “empty” tends to bring to mind a number of negative connotations. When one has empty pockets, that does not place one in a positive position or demeanor. An empty gas tank will not get a person very far down the road.
Some people are extroverts and are feeling empty emotionally because of the social distancing that has come with “the virus.” For some, there are empty chairs and hearts at Sunday lunches because of social distancing. In town there are empty businesses and streets for the most part.
Empty is a word which certainly describes a lot of what people are feeling in these odd and unusual days in which we are living.
While the word empty is not a very popular word, it is like anything else. There is always another side to an issue. Take tools for instance, tools can be handy and helpful, but when used in a different manner, can be used to harm someone.
So, the word, “empty,” is not always a bad word. It is not always negative. “Empty” can be good news. “Empty” can be a great word to hear.
“How could that be?” you ask.
Let us look at a situation where the word, “empty” was the best word to ever hear in the history of our world.
Over 2000 years ago, there lived a man named Jesus. Jesus was the Son of God. He was born of a virgin named Mary. God had sent Jesus into this world to save it.
What was He doing in this saving?
He was sending Jesus on a mission to die in order to provide the way of forgiveness of sins and the passageway to eternal life in Heaven. Jesus is the Savior of the world, if, and only if, a person believes and trusts in Him for the forgiveness of sins and allows Him to be in charge of their life.
Ah, but this forgiveness of sins, this eternal life in Heaven, was not able to be provided simply because a man died on a cross. The fact that Jesus was the Son of God needed to be proved. People could say He was the son of God, but until it was proved, who and how would they believe that He was?
On an early Sunday morning after His death, some women went to the tomb to anoint the body of Jesus. When they arrived, the stone was rolled away from the entrance. They entered and the tomb was empty. Jesus’ body was not there!
They at first felt the negative side of the word, “empty.”
Ah, but then two men standing near said to them, “He is not here, but is risen!”
The women remembered that Jesus had told them He would rise from the dead. The empty tomb was proof that Jesus was and is the Son of God. They ran to tell the disciples the news!
Empty. It’s a great word for Easter!
