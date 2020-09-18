A two-vehicle wreck in Tensas Parish involving an ambulance on the way to the hospital left three people injured. It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 65 near Lee Road, approximately 5 miles south of Waterproof.
Northeast Louisiana Ambulance Service was transporting a patient to the hospital with emergency lights and sirens activated when the ambulance and another vehicle crashed.
Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, Tensas Parish first-responders and multiple ambulances responded to the scene. Three people, including the patient and an EMT from the ambulance, were transported to area hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
The crash remains under investigation by the Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Office. There are no additional details available at the time.
“Motorists who are aware of their surroundings can see and hear emergency vehicles as they approach,” ambulance spokesman Shane Scott said. “You can safely yield to emergency vehicles by simply being an attentive driver. To be perfectly clear, this isn’t advice on how to be courteous. It’s the law.”
Louisiana state law requires motorists to yield the right-of-way to an approaching emergency vehicle with lights and sirens. That means drivers should immediately and safely slow down, pull over to the right-hand side of the road and stop until the emergency vehicle has passed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.