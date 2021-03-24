Former Franklin Parish Clerk of Court Ann Johnson overpaid wages and benefits to an employee, according to an audit released March 10 by Louisiana Legislative auditors.
According to the audit, Johnson paid approximately $9,593 in excess wages, employee portion of pension and group insurance premiums to the employee.
The employee was hired full time in January 2020. After January, the employee did not work the required hours to be classified as full time, during which time her portion of retirement and insurance premiums were still paid by the clerk’s office.
The Clerk of Court’s office only pays insurance premiums and employee portion of retirement on full time employees.
Records show the employee’s termination date was June 30. The employee’s retirement was paid for four months, January thru April. Insurance premiums were paid for six months, January thru June.
Upon her retirement, Johnson repaid the Clerk of Court’s office $2,380 for three monthly insurance premiums.
Since being elected last year, current Clerk of Court Anita Wygal requires all employees track time to ensure they are working the required number of hours to be full time and receive benefits, according to the audit.
“I have hired an outside firm so more than one person will look over everything,” Wygal said. “I hired them so that I will be protected, and the office will be protected. We now have a CPA and auditor looking behind us.”
Also in the audit, Johnson did not return a cell phone that was property of the Clerk of Court’s office.
“The newly elected clerk has requested multiple times for Ann Johnson to return the property to the clerk’s office with no avail,” according to the audit.
The audit recommended management continue to “pursue the former clerk” to return the cell phone.
“When someone leaves the office, there is a list you go by with items you must turn in,” Wygal said. “(Johnson) gave back the iPad and internet card but not the phone.”
Additionally, the salary fund, non support fund and registry of court fund bank accounts had not been reconciled since June 30, 2019 under Johnson’s tenure, according to the audit.
Reconciling bank accounts are adjustments to the ending balance to reflect outstanding checks or withdrawals. These are transactions in which payments are en route but cash has not yet been accepted by the recipient.
“We reconcile the accounts on a monthly basis now,” Wygal said.
In order to determine cash balances Wygal reconciled all bank accounts for July 2019 through June 2020, according to the audit.
“The previous clerk did not have policies and procedures in place requiring preparing or reviewing back reconciliations,” according to the audit. “The previous clerk did all accounting functions for the office of the salary fund, non support fund and the registry of court fund accounts. There were no other employees involved in reconciling or reviewing bank reconciliations for these accounts. None of the cash accounts were reconciled for the year ending June 30, 2020.”
Wygal has now hired an outside consultant to maintain financial records and reconcile bank accounts on a monthly basis, according to the audit. She will review and maintain evidence of review of bank reconciliations.
An ongoing Clerk of Court problem is an inadequate segregation of duties which causes an inadequacy of effective internal control.
According to the response from Wygal, she has made changes to segregate duties in the office by hiring an outside consultant to post receipts and disbursements to Quickbooks accounting system and reconcile bank statements for general fund operating account.
Meanwhile, liabilities outweighed assets by $816,441, according to the audit.
Liabilities totaled $1,476,001 while assets amounted to $343,992.
The Clerk of Court’s largest expenses was post employment benefits (OPEB) obligation at $840,346 and net pension liability at $610,233.
OPEB are benefits state and local governments provide to their retired employees. These benefits principally involved health care benefits, but also may include life insurance, disability, legal and other services.
The OPEB liabilities include future employee benefit payments.
Largest assets are cash and cash equivalents equaling to $167,162 followed by agency funds at $137,171, according to the audit.
As of June 30, the general fund’s governmental fund balances of $302,969 showed a decrease of $7,402 from the previous year.
Total program revenues total $757,634 while total program expenses amounted to $869,451, according to the Clerk of Court’s statement of activities.
Clerk of Court’s office received $336,161 from court cost, fees and charges and received $313,089 from fees for recording legal documents.
Miscellaneous fees amounted to $42,255 for revenue and clerk’s supplemental compensation was $24,600.
Personal service totaled $732,562 and was the Clerk of Court’s office largest expense followed by operating services totaling $76,964. Travel expense amounted to $42,275.
The audit was performed by Mary Jo Finley, CPA, Inc of West Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.