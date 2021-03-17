Franklin Parish paved roads suffered a substantial amount of damage from the recent winter storm, said Ken McManus, with McManus Consulting Engineers.
McManus gave the update during the monthly Police Jury meeting, March 11.
Workers with McManus Consulting are going district-by-district inspecting all paved parish roads. If portions of the road received ice damage, it is marked off with paint, measured and GPS coordinates are recorded. The information, along with a picture of the damage, is turned into Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Damage occurred when moisture leaked under the asphalt. The moisture expanded when it froze lifting the asphalt up.
“It’s everywhere,” McManus said. “Ice damage is everywhere throughout the parish.”
Workers started March 8 with their assessment. McManus advised Police Jury members the assessment could take some time.
“Three, four or five days a district is going to take a pretty good while,” McManus said. “Mid-next week Sam, Wendell and I will go over how many roads we’ve done, what the cost is and get a check on our progress.”
Road work amount could be more than Police Jury crews can handle, McManus said. Police Jury members may have to consider contracting the work out.
“We’re trying to get on it as quickly as we can,” McManus said. “The more traffic that is on (the road), the more you can’t tell where that freeze damage is.”
Meanwhile, Police Jury members met in executive session for more than two hours to discuss Parish Superintendent Wendell Thornton’s annual job performance and various employee topics. Topics ranged from equipment incidents and personnel policies.
Police Jury President James Harris addressed telephone communication and Police Jury member Gary Peters discussed ethics of fellow members.
When asked after the meeting would he like to elaborate on the ethics issue, Peters said, “No comment at this time.”
Additionally, Police Jury members approved a measure to create a line item in the general fund budget designated for public donations for Crowville’s street lights. The money will be used for the monthly costs associated with the lighting.
“The Jury reserves the rights to disconnect lights due to insufficient funds at any time,” according to the measure.
In other business, Police Jury members approved bus turnarounds on La Hwy 562, Moss and Otto Walker roads.
Members also approved a hardship drive and dust control request on Mock Street.
Police Jury members approved a $1,673.65 quote from Quincy Allen Plumbing to demolish three wall hung lavatories and install new ones at the Franklin Parish Court House.
Police Jury members also approved a $822 total quote from Parker Lawn Service to mow Ephron Rollins, Ester Credit and Nolan Norman parks. The company will now mow the parks April through September while picking up limbs, trash and debris.
