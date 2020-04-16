ExxonMobil said Monday it will reimburse fuel costs of Baton Rouge emergency response vehicles and provide gas gift cards to health care workers at Our Lady of the Lake, Baton Rouge General and Ochsner Health.
In April, approximately 30,000 gallons of fuel will be provided for city police cars, ambulances and other municipal fleet vehicles, the company says. These vehicles will be able to fuel up at two East Baton Rouge Parish Fuel Depots, serviced by Mansfield Energy Corporation, and ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge refinery will provide the gasoline directly from its terminal, Exxon says.
ExxonMobil also is responding to a second request from the governor’s office for Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for isopropyl alcohol for the Louisiana Hunt Correctional Institute to produce an additional 30,000 eight-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer.
This additional IPA supply from the Baton Rouge Chemical Plant will result in a total of nearly 100,000 eight-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer produced for the Louisiana COVID-19 response efforts thus far, the company says.
