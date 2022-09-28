In-person or by-mail voter registration for the Nov. 8 Primary Election will end Oct. 11, according to Bonner Williams, Franklin Parish Registrar of Voters.
If registering online through Geaux Vote, the last day to register is Oct. 18.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 Primary Election will be Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. with the Registrar’s Office closed on Sunday.
Qualified voters will have a full ballet of national, state and local candidates to choose from.
The race for who will fill the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Sen. John Kennedy has drawn a large field of candidates, while Congresswoman Julia Letlow of Rayville, also a Republican, faces a field which includes Democrats Oscar “Omar” Dantzler of Hammond, and Walter Earl Huff of Monroe; and Republicans Allen Guillory of Lawtell and Hunter Pullen of West Monroe.
Locally, School Board members Alaina Nichols, District 2; Danny Davis, District 3; Richard Kelly, District 4; and Dr. Jacqueline Johnson, District 5; are unopposed, while incumbents Eddie Ray Bryan, District 1; Tim Eubanks, District 6; and Mia Dunn, District 7, face contests.
Bryan faces opposition from John Williams Jr. This is the last year Bryan is eligible to run for re-election, as term limits imposed by voters prevent members of the School Board from serving more than three consecutive four-year terms.
Eubanks is also seeking to serve for his last four-year term. He faces a field which incudes Justin D. Lord and Matt Stephens.
Dunn, who is currently serving her first term, faces opposition from two candidates from the Wisner area, Laquetta Clay Barnes and Ron Christmon II, and from Glenn Watkins of Winnsboro.
District 6 Police Jury Member W.H. “Howie” Robinson was unopposed to fill that position which was previously held by his father, Rawhide Robinson.
Winnsboro City Judge Scott Sartin will return to office with no opposition, but Winnsboro City Marshal Bruce McCarthy will face Ronnie Temple.
Mayor Marc McCarty of Wisner and Mayor Mike Stephens of Gilbert did not draw opponents for the upcoming election.
Other municipal incumbents returning without opposition include Wisner Chief of Police Billy Beach and Gilbert Chief of Police Alvie Vick.
Five candidates qualified to serve on Wisner’s five-member, at-large board of aldermen. With only five candidates qualifying, the board will include incumbents Elliot Britt, Nettie B. Brown, Jo Meredith Caldwell, Roger Hilliard and Cheryl Stephens Jones.
Returning to positions on the three-member board of aldermen for the Village of Gilbert are Susan McManus Britt, Barbara Ezell and Randy Loyd.
The Village of Baskin’s current mayor, Robert Fife, is not seeking re-election. Former Baskin Chief of Police Danny Barber qualified to run for that office. He will face Layton Curtis.
Incumbent Roger Dale Grayson Jr. and Mike Stephenson will face off in the race for chief of police for the village. In addition, a field of four candidates – John “Red” Belton, Cary E. Collier, Zane Johnson and Mark Troha are vying to be the top vote getters for the three at-large posts on the board of aldermen.
Two candidates, Dakota Mixon and Meghan Vallery, qualified for District 8 Justice of the Peace. Paul Till was the sole candidate for District 1 Constable, Justice of the Peace.
