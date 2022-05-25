Local farmer’s markets are gaining in popularity as shoppers look for fresh produce at a decent price.
Currently, Winnsboro, Crowville and Gilbert markets are open or will soon open. Winnsboro’s market opened last week. Crowville’s market is set to open June 1 with Gilbert’s market opening soon after on June 4.
Winnsboro’s market is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
This is a second year for Crowville’s market which is open every Thursday evening from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in June and July.
Gilbert’s first market will open every Saturday during the producing season from 8 a.m. until noon.
For Crowville, last year was a huge success, according to Nick Poulos, organizer for Friends of Crowville, the volunteer group heading up the market.
“This year’s market will be very similar to the one last year,” Poulos said. “We had a lot of fresh produce, arts and crafts, natural soap, farm-raised eggs, honey. We had a lot of variety.”
The market boasted 40 to 50 vendors each week last year. Vendors were inside Crowville’s community building along with being situated outside.
Additionally, the farmer’s market will feature live music from area artists.
“Our Crowville Spring Fling was great and our day camp with Seeker Springs was great,” Poulos said. “But by far, our farmer’s market is the biggest project we do.”
Meanwhile, the Gilbert Farmer’s will be located on McCann Road, under the pavilion behind the “old baseball field,” according to Heather Carroll, volunteer with Grow Gilbert.
The market will offer fresh vegetables and fruit along with homemade items such as breads, cakes and pies. No garage sale items are allowed at the Gilbert market. There is no charge for vendors.
Food trucks are permitted at the Gilbert Farmer’s Market, but owners need to call Town Hall or message Grow Gilbert on their Facebook page.
“We’re doing this for the community and invite everyone to come to our new farmer’s market,” Carroll said. “We are excited about this new event for Gilbert.”
Benefits of local farmer’s markets
According farmersmarketcoalition.org, a farmer’s market offers more to its community “then meets the eye.”
- Farmers markets provide one of the only low-barrier entry points for beginning farmers, allowing them to start small, test the market, and grow their businesses.
- Growers selling locally create 13 full time farm operator jobs per $1 million in revenue earned. Those that do not sell locally create 3.
- Several studies have found lower prices for conventional and organic produce at farmers markets than at supermarkets. Due to this and other factors, 52 percent more SNAP households shop at farmers markets and from direct marketing farmers today than in 2011.
- Farmers market vendors educate their shoppers. Four out of five farmers selling at markets discuss farming practices with their customers, and three in five discuss nutrition and how to prepare food.
- Three out of every four farmers selling at farmers markets say they use practices consistent with organic standards.
