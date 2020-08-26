Farmers are keeping a weary eye on a developing storm system in the gulf as the local corn harvest continues.
On Tuesday, Hurrican Laura strengthened to a category three hurricane and was expected to make landfall late Wednesday in southwest Louisiana. A previous system named Marco weakened and turned to Texas.
As the storm continues its path, combines, loaders and 18-wheel trucks are running through daylight hours delivering grain to local elevators in anticipation of the coming storm.
Approximately 85 to 90 percent of Franklin Parish’s corn has been harvested, according to Carol Pinnell-Alison, LSU AgCenter county agent.
The corn harvest should be complete by the end of August with some farmers averaging 200 bushels an acre, said Ray Schexnayder, a Louisiana farmer, in a LSU AgCenter interview.
Last year, corn yielded between 165 and 175 bushels per acre, said Dan Fromme LSU AgCenter corn specialists.
Franklin Parish farmers planted some 98,000 acres of corn last season, according to FSA certified acreage numbers. Regionally last year, northeast Louisiana farmers planted 457,773 acres of corn. Statewide, 539,730 acres were used to plant corn.
Fromme predicted earlier this year Louisiana would see a slight increase in corn acreage from 2019.
“The corn harvest is going really well,” Alison said. “Farmers are facing normal obstacles during harvest but nothing out of the ordinary.”
Normal obstacles include mechanical breakdown and sometimes longer line waits at elevators. Franklin Parish is down one elevator this season with Lakeland Grain Company in Winnsboro closing its doors.
“Producers are needing to harvest all of their corn because the price is so low,” Alison said. “If they lose part of the crop due to weather that would just hurt them even more.”
Additionally, rain from the storms would add to harvest difficulties by
making fields soggy, but wind could be the true harvest deterrent.
“I’m worried more about the wind,” Alison said. “Wind can change the hormonal aspects of the crops such as soy and cotton.”
Soybean harvesting is yet to begin in Franklin Parish unlike neighboring Tensas and Catahoula parishes, Alison said. Cotton bolls are beginning to form in parish cotton fields.
“We are in a fairly good position with the weather as far as cotton,” Alison said.
Last year, cotton acreage in Franklin Parish totaled 22,800 acres up from the previous year’s total of 16,000 acres.
In 2019, soybean acreage took a major hit in Franklin Parish due in part to the popularity of corn and the resurgence of cotton. Local farmers planted 22,000 acres of soybeans in 2019, down from the previous year’s 76,000 acres.
This year soybeans are Louisiana’s largest crop in terms of acreage, according to LSU AgCenter state soybean specialist David Mosley. Total soybean acreage nationally is expected to be about 83.5 million.
