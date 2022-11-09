Local farmers took time to reflect on a difficult and challenging year at the 24th-annual Farmer’s Appreciation Banquet.
The yearly event was once again sponsored by the Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 3 at the Loading Dock.
Chamber President David Ridgon called the annual event a success.
“Thursday night’s Farmer’s Appreciation banquet was a great success with approximately 200 in attendance,” Rigdon said. “This banquet is a small way for the Chamber and their members to show appreciation to the farmers of Franklin Parish who are a key driver of our economy. Farmers are product creators, job creators and one of the largest purchasers from all businesses throughout our community.”
Unfortunately, farmers reflected on a year that featured higher input costs and untimely weather events, causing yields to decrease.
“This is the year that a lot of folks said they were ready to put behind us, and let’s start over again,” said Carol Pinnell-Alison, Franklin Parish LSU Extension agent. “This has been a very difficult year. It has been one for the history books. I am ready for it to be over with and let’s start over again.”
Soybeans were the largest crop in Franklin Parish with 83,500 acres planted overtaking corn at approximately 70,000 acres planted. The reason for the shift in corn to soybeans, according to Pinnell-Alison, was increased input cost.
“We had more soybeans, less corn and even more cotton,” she said. “Due to increased input cost, especially from fertilizer, we had a lot of folks that shifted from corn to soybeans because they would not have to use as much nitrogen fertilizer in soybeans.”
Included in the local acreage was cotton with approximately 18,000 acres. Catfish ponds took up some 1,100 acres.
Adding to a challenging year were the weather fluctuations farmers faced.
“We had a drought which added to the irrigation expenses,” said Pinnell-Alison. “Unfortunately, at harvest season Franklin Parish received 20 inches of rain in two weeks.”
The excess rain initiated a delay in harvest season, causing some crops, especially soybeans, to sprout and rot in the fields. Many producers looked toward insurance for relief. Depending on their insurance company, some producers had to receive two different rejections from two different elevators. They would then have to try to sell their harvest for salvage to get any help from insurance companies.
Salvage prices for soybeans ranged from $4.25 to $4.50 per bushel, a far cry from $14 to $16 per bushel that producers received from minimum damaged soybeans.
“When you have to sell for salvage or reduced price, some producers took a pretty large decrease in economic value of the crop based on what they got from a damage assessment or discount,” said Pinnell-Alison. “It ended up taking a lot of the profit for economic stability the farmers were hoping to have. Biggest impact from the weather was discounts on quality, particularly in soybeans.”
Now with 2022 farming season complete, Pinnell-Alison looks to 2023 with positive expectation.
“If you look around, the weather has provided producers a time to prepare for another year, so there is still optimism,” she said. “They have managed to go in and do the field work they needed to do and be prepared for next year.”
Event sponsors were the key to the Farmer’s Appreciation Banquet, Rigdon said.
“A huge thanks goes out to our sponsors of this event,” Rigdon said. “This year sponsorships exceeded $13,000 and allowed for many great door prizes and a return of $1,000 prizes for first bale of cotton, first load of corn, and first load of soybeans. Without these sponsors generosity and support, this event would not be possible. Also, thanks to the Loading Dock for allowing their venue to host the event, Family Community Christian School for providing our student servers, Dr. Mike Strain, Commissioner of Agriculture, for joining us and providing a brief update on matters relevant to our local farmers, and to the Chamber Board for their hard work setting up, purchasing door prizes and assisting at the event.”
Taking the prize for the first bail of cotton, sponsored by Franklin State Bank, and soybeans, sponsored by Franklin Parish Farm Bureau, was Jerimie Reeves.
The prize winners for first load of corn, sponsored by Shelter Insurance, was Russell Caldwell.
