Local farmers are hoping to dodge sporadic rain showers while harvesting their corn and soybean crops.
The annual harvest of grain was delayed due to excessive August rains, but with only “hit-or-miss” precipitation farmers are now inching back into their fields.
Initial corn yields are mediocre compared to previous years, according to Carol Pinnell-Alison, LSU extension agent.
“Corn (harvest) is ok with yields off a little bit,” Pinnell-Alison said. “Last year, we had a very good year. This year is better than what I was thinking it was going to be.”
According to Pinnell-Alison, the crop was better than what she initially thought it was going to be.
“I’m feeling better about the corn,” Pinnell-Alison said. “Between the rain and the drought we had earlier, the yields are off, but I have not heard of any terrible discounts for damaged grains. A lot of the damaged grains will blow out of the back of the combine.”
During the growing season, farmers dealt with dry conditions which caused an increase in irrigation.
Along with more irrigation, farmers also faced a significant price increase for nitrogen fertilizer which led to a 10 percent reduction in acreage, according to Matt Foster, LSU AgCenter corn specialist. Much of that acreage was transferred to soybeans.
Soybean acreage is up, but yields are still an uncertainty, according to Pinnell-Alison.
Statewide, 1.2 million acres were planted in soybeans with the majority of those located in northeast Louisiana. Much of this year’s soybean acreage was taken from last year’s corn.
For Franklin Parish’s soybean harvest, it is a “wait and see.”
“We’re still not sure about soybeans and that is where we have the most acres,”Pinnell-Alison said. “The longer we go the worse the beans are going to be in the fields.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.