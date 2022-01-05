Franklin Medical Center has exhausted its supply of monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatments, an effective COVID-19 treatment.
Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced Dec. 23 the federal government was “pausing” mAb treatments for COVID-19 treatments.
LDH previously offered two mAb treatments: REGEN-COV and bamlanivimab and etesevimab administered together. However, according to the federal government, recent data demonstrated the two monoclonal antibodies were not effective against the Omicron variant.
Blake Kramer, FMC administrator, called mAb the “best treatment” for COVID-19.
“Individuals that I’m aware of who were more symptomatic were able to recover after receiving the monoclonal antibody infusion which has been our best treatment for the virus,” Kramer said. “However, the public should be aware that the federal government has effectively cut off our supply of monoclonal antibody treatments, and we have run out. I strongly encourage our community members to call the offices of their federal legislators and ask that they take action to remedy this.”
MAbs are used to treat COVID-19 patients who are seeing symptoms of the virus. If given within 10 days of COVID-19 symptoms, mAbs show a risk reduction of hospitalization and death by approximately 80 percent.
MAbs are synthetic versions of the body’s own antibodies. The body’s natural occurring antibodies, produced by the immune system, help recognize germs that cause disease such as COVID-19.
“This therapy can be extremely effective, but it’s not a replacement for vaccination,” April Winborne, FMC nursing director said in an earlier Sun interview. “The community is encouraged to step up and get vaccinated to break the virus’ chain of transmission.”
Like the body’s own antibodies, mAbs recognize a specific component of the virus – a spike protein on its outer shell. Treatments can help slow the spread of infection, potentially reducing the length and severity of symptoms by blocking COVID-19’s ability to attach to the spike protein and enter human cells.
At its peak, FMC was administering mAbs six days a week, Winborne said. Two people administered 18 patients daily. FMC has administered 1,426 mAb infusions.
MAb infusions are given through intravenous (IV) infusion, Winborne said. Infusion process lasts approximately 20 minutes with an hour of observation.
Recently, FMC has seen a large influx of patients testing positive for COVID-19 although, according to Kramer, most individuals have not been acutely ill and had minor symptoms.
Statewide, 1,106 COVID-19 infected people are in hospitals with 15 on ventilators.
Locally, 5,003 people contracted COVID-19, and 15 local residents have succumbed to the virus, according to Tuesday LDH numbers.
Franklin Parish is listed as “substantial risk” by LDH. Substantial risk, the second-highest risk category, means many cases have been reported with likely undetected cases.
Community risk categorization is based on a community indicator classification system developed by the Centers of Disease Control. Determination of each parish’s risk of COVID-19 spread in the community is based on the number of new cases of 100,000 population and the percentage of molecular tests that are positive over the most recent one-week reporting period.
