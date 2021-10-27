Franklin Parish roads continue to deteriorate from a February ice storm leaving widening fractures and persistent questions from residents when streets will be repaired.
Parish road plight has garnered attention from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) representatives. FEMA reps, along with Police Jury officials and engineers inspected local roads Oct. 22.
“(FEMA representatives) were very supportive, understanding and indicated they would write up their reports as actual freeze damage,” said Ken McManus, with McManus Consulting Engineers.
In March, workers with McManus Consulting went district-by-district inspecting all paved parish roads. If portions of the road received ice damage, it was marked off with paint, measured and GPS coordinates were recorded. The information, along with a picture of the damage, was turned into FEMA.
“Ken and Cinnamon have worked really hard to identify all of the areas that were damaged,” said Sam Wiggins, Police Jury secretary / treasurer. “(FEMA) realized this is a real problem because Ken and Cinnamon have been fighting for us.”
According to McManus’ March report, “ice damage is everywhere throughout the parish.”
Road damage occurred when moisture leaked under the asphalt. The moisture expanded when it froze lifting the asphalt up.
The extensive damage has been an aggravation to local drivers but also to the Police Jury’s budget. Police Jury members have recently amended their budget, shifting money from other line items to be able to purchase limestone and gravel.
“We’re trying to see if we can get reimbursed for some of this work we had to spend this year from the ice storm,” said James Harris, Police Jury president. “That is why the budget is in the shape it is.”
FEMA representatives will now write a damage report with the possibly of further inspecting the roads and future repairs.
Meanwhile, residents of Abe Lincoln subdivision and those living in the community behind the courthouse continue to deal with poor drainage, according to Police Jury member Keiona Wesby.
According to Wesby, Washington Street is particularly bad with drainage ditches completely clogged up. Police Jury members in past meetings have agreed to clean drainage canals in Abe Lincoln subdivision and behind the court house, but work has yet to happen.
“I can’t wrap my head around flooding like this and how it can happen,” Wesby said. “I’m getting beyond frustrated about it. I’m just trying to figure out where was that plan, how was it approved because (flooding) has been happening for months.”
Wesby questioned why some neighborhood canals were cleaned while other canals went uncleaned.
McManus said progress of removing debris from Boggy Bayou which drains the communities have been hampered due to Corp of Engineers permits.
After a lengthy discussion, Police Jury members realized the neighborhoods mentioned were not wetlands and agreed to clean out drainage canals.
