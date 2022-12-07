Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will possibly re-review their denial for money to help repair ice damage on Franklin Parish paved roads.
The government agency gave the Police Jury slight hope if they could provide starting and ending points of paved work on parish roads in the last five years. Cinnamon Gooding with McManus Consulting Engineers gave the update during the public works committee meeting Monday morning.
The request was so FEMA could “determine if those paved roads in the last five years had the ice damage,” Gooding said.
Roads that were completely paved would be easier obtaining starting and ending points than those that were just partially paved, she said. Gooding estimated 26 roads were repaired in the last five years.
At a previous Police Jury meeting, Ken McManus with McManus Consulting Engineers, estimated $4.5 million of damage to local roads from the 2021 freeze.
Upon a Police Jury request, engineers from his firm inspected 378 miles on 137 parish roads. A total of 379,577 square yards of damage was recorded during the McManus inspection.
If portions of the road received ice damage, it was marked off with paint, measured and GPS coordinates were recorded. The information, along with a picture of the damage, was turned in to FEMA.
Damage occurred when moisture leaked under the asphalt. The moisture expanded when it froze lifting the asphalt up.
The ice damage stemmed from a February 2021 wintry mix of snow and ice which swept through the area crippling infrastructure and closing schools, businesses and government offices.
During the conversation, Police Jury officials said Congresswoman Julia Letlow had not responded to their requested help with FEMA.
Meanwhile, public works committee members discussed ways to alleviate parish flooding caused by land leveling.
Committee members will recommend to the full Police Jury that landowners who are planning on leveling their land first receive a permit from the Jury. In that permit, officials from Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) must inspect the land before leveling can occur.
If drainage issues occurred after the land leveling, the landowner will be charged $25 per day until the damage is resolved.
Additionally, the sewer line at Abe Lincoln Subdivision still has not been repaired by North Franklin Waterworks after Police Jury officials sent an official letter requesting the repairs.
North Franklin’s position, according to Police Jury Superintendent Steven Smith, was Womack & Sons was performing the work when the sewer line was struck. Womack said the line did not show up on the 811call. North Franklin countered and said they informed Womack of the sewer line and Womack should repair the line.
Police Jury public works committee recommended their legal counsel send another letter requesting North Franklin to repair the sewer line.
Also in the public works committee meeting, members requested Police Jury officials check into the legality of refusing to bury dead livestock unless it creates a health hazard.
“Part of a statute was if it is in a pen and there are neighbors close it is a health hazard,” said Secretary/Treasurer Sam Boyd. “If it is in a field you must drag it so many feet to the back, so it will not create a health hazard.”
According to Smith, the Police Jury receives two or three calls each week from people wanting large, dead livestock buried.
