Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is scheduled to send five teams of representatives Feb. 17 to inspect local roads that received ice damage in last year’s winter weather storm.
Inspections are scheduled to last a week and representatives will be escorted by Franklin Parish Police Jury officials, according to Ken McManus, with McManus Consulting Engineers.
McManus announced the federal government workers arrival at the Police Jury’s public works committee meeting Monday morning.
Franklin Parish roads continue to deteriorate from a 2021 February ice storm leaving widening fractures and persistent questions from residents when streets will be repaired.
Previously, FEMA representatives visited Franklin Parish in October 2021 and reported ice damage but no governmental financial support was given.
While parish road plight has garnered attention from FEMA representatives, progress to repair roads have been impeded by bureaucratic red tape.
“During the week of the 17th, they want somebody from the parish to be with each team,” McManus said. “They are going to look at all of these roads. After that, we don’t know what is going to happen.”
McManus has estimated road damage caused by the ice storm totaled approximately $4.5 million.
The damage was caused by a wintry mix of snow and ice that swept through Franklin Parish crippling infrastructure and closing schools, businesses and government offices.
In March 2021, workers with McManus Consulting went district-by-district inspecting all paved parish roads. If portions of the road received ice damage, it was marked off with paint, measured and GPS coordinates were recorded. The information, along with a picture of the damage, was turned into FEMA.
A total of 378 miles was inspected on 137 parish roads, McManus reported to the Police Jury, April 8, 2021. A total of 379,577 square yards of damage was inspected.
If FEMA approves funding for parish roads, McManus hopes money can be applied to repairing local avenues on the parish road improvement list.
“Out of the top 10 roads (on the list), we turned in $826,000 (worth of damages),” McManus said. “If FEMA does come through with $826,000, we are hopeful that can be applied to those roads and reduce the amount of money the Jury would have to put up. That means you can do more roads that didn’t have FEMA money on them.”
The Police Jury recently revamped its road improvement list.
Repairing of roads is based on a point system under the new list. Road projects received points if connected to a state highway, high road population, estimated cost, project length and cost effectiveness. The more points a road received, the higher up on the list it was placed.
To develop the proposed list, Police Jury members submitted roads to the roads superintendent Wendell Thornton. Engineers, with Thornton’s input, then ranked the roads using the point system.
Meanwhile, Turkey Creek RV Park has come under scrutiny recently for its unkept grounds and visitors homesteading on the property.
Recreation committee members met Monday afternoon to discuss appropriate actions concerning the south Franklin park.
“There is a trailer on the banks of Turkey Creek,” said Police Jury President and Recreation Committee member James Harris. “We need to get the trailer evicted. It is like they are homesteading, and we don’t want taxpayer money going toward homesteading.”
Police Jury member Keiona Wesby recommended sending a letter to have the building evicted from the site and give park management a verbal warning “not to let it happen again.”
“It’s not staying up to the standards we expected,” Wesby said.
The recommendation will now go before the full Police Jury for approval at their regular meeting, Feb. 10.
