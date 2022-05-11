Approximately 6,000 people were greeted with sunshine and warm weather May 7 at South Franklin Catfish Festival.
The second annual festival held in Wisner offered visitors various vendor and food booths, classic cars and entertainment.
Elliot Britt, festival board director, said he was proud of his town’s accomplishments, and the direction it was going.
“I was very happy and pleased how the day went and ready to see what next year will be like,” Britt said. “There were a lot of people who enjoyed the entertainment, food and booths and the kids loved the jumpers.”
Wisner Mayor Marc McCarty was also pleased with the festival and said volunteers will continue improving the annual event.
“I was very pleased with our second festival,” McCarty said. “We are still learning what works and doesn’t work and making adjustments. But, the people had fun and enjoyed themselves and came out in droves, and we really appreciate that.”
Britt said this year’s festival seemed to flow better than last year’s event and said volunteers will strive to improve each year.
“This festival went very smooth and great,” Britt said. “Crowd flow was 10 times better than last year.”
Festival goers seemed hungry for the event’s variety of food but especially the fried catfish. According to Britt, vendors cooked approximately 1,500 pounds of catfish.
This year, Haring’s Pride Catfish, a processing plant located outside Wisner that also owns catfish ponds, and Life Church of Winnsboro cooked the fish.
“The other food vendors had a great day as well,” Britt said. “There were steady lines the entire festival for all the food vendors.”
Additionally, South Franklin Catfish Festival hosted regional entertainment from Glory Bound Cloggers, Zac Hatton, The Hands On Band, Born To Boogies, Blues Machine, No Good Horses and James McCann and North Bond Drifters.
South Franklin Catfish Festival also saw an increase in vendors booths from 82 the first year to 124 booths this year.
“I believe the festival offered a lot of variety with the different booths,” McCarty said.
Meanwhile, 58 classic cars were displayed along Natchez Street, an increase from last year’s total. Winning the car category was a 1969 Camaro SS while number one truck was a 1946 Ford Panel truck.
Also winning honors were a Farmall tractor, 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle and 1975 Ford Bronco.
With the vendor and food booths, entertainment and classic cars, there was something for everyone at the South Franklin Catfish Festival, a fact that McCarty said was for the people of Franklin Parish and the surrounding area.
“We do this for the people and to give our parish something to be proud of,” McCarty said. “I’m just very appreciative for all that helped put it together.”
For more information about the event, visit the website: southfranklincatfishfestival.com or look for updates on the festival’s Facebook page.
“I just want to thank everyone who had a part in this festival,” McCarty said. “Special thanks goes out to Police Chief Billy Beach and our Wisner Police Department and Sheriff Kevin Cobb and the officers at Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office.”
Britt summed up festival events by saying he was thankful.
“I’m thankful for the committee who put in countless volunteer hours to make this happen,” Britt said. “I’m thankful for the vendors who put their faith in us on having a successful festival and thankful for the law enforcement who protected us and kept us safe. I’m thankful for our sponsors who donated to help this happen and thankful for our community for showing up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.