Winnsboro Town Council members tabled a decision for the Southern Food and Music Festival until their July meeting with a 4-1 vote. The festival was originally scheduled for April 15.
The decision came at their regular monthly meeting on March 1 with Town Council member Dorothy Swayzer giving the lone nay vote. Their first meeting on Feb. 21 was canceled due to a lack of a quorum, leading to the later meeting date.
Questions arose about Winnsboro having to possibly pay festival bills if the event did not make enough money.
“Nobody at this table is against this,” explained Town Council member Rex McCarthy. “What we are against right now is where we are money wise. We don’t have any money at this time. At this time, we are in the red as far as the budget. That is a problem. The city does not have the safety net it did at one time. If something happens drastic in the city, ladies and gentlemen, y’all don’t realize where we are at.”
According to Cal Pierce, Winnsboro’s budget manager, the festival was “self supported.” Pierce explained to the group organizers had developed a zero-based budget of the festival showing projected total revenues at $51,000 and expected expenses at $24,050.
“I know when we first shared this with you, your primarily concern was dipping into the town coffers to make this work,” Pierce said. “What we put together was a cash flow schedule that will keep us from having to do that. We will use the funds we have with donations, and we will manage it as such that we’ll have never have to touch town money.”
McCarthy countered the festival budget by saying it did not give a “true projection.”
“Everything we are doing here is wishful thinking,” McCarthy said. “Nothing we got has a true projection. If this passes tonight, the mayor is going to solicit this in the name of Winnsboro. If y’all come up short, and we still owe the musicians, who will handle that?”
At times during the meeting, festival and town budget conversations were heated mainly between McCarthy and Winnsboro Mayor Alice Wallace.
“Search for the truth and look at the budget and where we are at,” McCarthy said. “We have the next (town) financial budget coming up. We got to find money to keep us afloat. There is no pot of money to go in and bail us out. You got to be financially responsible.”
McCarthy reminded those in attendance that Winnsboro had cashed certificates of deposit from Progressive Bank to pay Internal Revenue Service and Louisiana back taxes along with paying several bills in 2020. Winnsboro paid penalties and interest totaling $41,000 and $200,000 in back payroll taxes.
“We had to move $300,000 that we didn’t have from another entity to try to get this budget out of the red, and we still aren’t out,” McCarthy said. “You are telling me I am suppose to accept all that? You’re saying let’s risk everything and run it like a business. We can’t do that.”
Wallace blamed current financial woes on former Winnsboro Mayor John Dumas not letting her in on financial conservations.
“The budget he is referring to is an amended budget,” Wallace said. “I didn’t get a chance to put in any input. I just got elected and the former mayor would not allow me to sit down with the budget. Matter of fact, he kicked me out of his office. Mr. Dumas gave three percent raises at that time before he left. That was not put in the budget, but they voted for it. What he is saying is correct. We have to give our police department $150,000 then there were other things that came up but that is what budget amendments are for.”
The bickering went on for several minutes with Wallace saying Town Council members were asked three times to sit on the festival committee and for festival budget input.
“Nobody wants to do that work, but you want to do all of this talking,” Wallace said.
McCarthy fired back, saying Wallace’s budget was out of whack because of unnecessary spending.
“We spent $10,000 on grills. We changed the canopies out at town hall for over $12,000. You gave raises to employees that were over 18 percent.” McCarthy said. “The budget is out of whack. In the previous administration, he had a cash flow.”
Town Council member Marteze Singleton spoke up, explaining in detail areas of the town’s budget that needed to be adjusted.
“I want to make a feasible decision,” Singleton said. “I am not against (the festival). We are trying to get through the next three or four months to July 1 to make sure we are not operating in the red.”
Singleton proceeded to share ways of bringing revenue to Winnsboro.
“This has never been touched on by a previous administration,” Singleton said. “I’m going to say it right now. Nobody has touched the water bill prices. Nobody has touched the taxes. We should be progressively doing that each year. We need ways to make money.”
Wallace told audience members she was going to put on a festival herself.
“Everybody has a right to opinion,” Wallace said. “Before they ever have an opinion about what I was doing I had a purpose, and I’m going to fulfill my purpose.”
