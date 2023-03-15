Spring officially arrives Monday, March 20, and Franklin Parish communities are busy with plans to welcome the season with festivals and other special activities.
The events not only afford an opportunity for local residents and visitors to the parish to get out and enjoy the spring weather with family-friendly activities, but also to give a boost in local economies. The upcoming events are organized and hosted by community groups, with proceeds used to support local projects.
Mayors of Baskin and Wisner say they have seen an increase in traffic for local business owners during festivals hosted in their communities, and sales at local businesses mean additional revenue in the form of sales taxes collected on the days of the events.
The Baskin Community Committee will host Spring Fest this Saturday, March 18, at the Baskin Park located on La. Hwy. 15.
“We do see growth in our community,” said Baskin Mayor Layton Curtis.
The Baskin Spring Fest set to take place this weekend will feature some 40 vendors, but Curtis, who recently began his first term as mayor, said he sees most of the sales tax boost coming from businesses in the community.
The Village of Baskin collects a one percent sales tax.
“I see most of a sales tax boost from surrounding businesses that are already established,” he said, noting that people who attend the event stop at the businesses.
Curtis said events such as the upcoming festival help advertise what the community has to offer.
The Crowville Spring Fling, set to take place on Saturday, March 25, at 157 Football Field Road in Crowville, is hosted by Friends of Crowville. Nick Poulos of the organization said he, too, sees the added benefit which festivals like those hosted by the Crowville organization bring to the area.
“We’ve had a great relationship with many businesses in Franklin Parish that support us. They also have booths (at the festival),” Poulos said about the upcoming festival.
The third annual South Franklin Catfish Festival is on the calendar for Saturday, May 6.
Wisner Mayor Marc McCarty said the town sees a benefit in increased sales tax revenue for the town of around $2,500 which aids town funding. The festival is organized by a board which operates separately from the town, but with the town’s cooperation.
Baskin Spring Fest
There is no charge to attend Baskin’s Spring Fest this Saturday which will feature a variety of vendors offering hand-crafted goods, food, bounce houses, live bunnies to take photos with and more.
Proceeds from the festival are used to help local families in need.
Curtis said at Christmas time the festival proceeds are focused on children with 30 to 40 children benefiting from the project. The upcoming festival will provide funds which can be used to help families who may be facing a tragic event or have other needs for children.
The mayor said when his office is contacted about a need, they reach out to the Baskin Community Committee.
“We always go to that group or committee and they help 99 percent of the time,” Curtis said.
“This is strictly the committee,” Curtis explained about the group which organizes the festival and other similar events in the community, such as the Christmas parade. “It’s kind of a step away from the town just so there’s no conflict,” he explained.
“We have a great committee of eight or nine people,” he added.
Speaking of the park where the festival will be located, Curtis said Baskin recently received a grant of $125,000 from “I Love the Louisiana Outdoors” which will be used to make improvements to the park which will hopefully be completed in July.
The town and committee will also be involved in the state’s “Love the Boot” campaign with a cleanup day set to take place village-wide on April 22 at 9:30 a.m. Participants are to meet at the town hall. Curtis said the event is part of efforts to “beautify the town and make everything look better for constituents and people passing through.”
He expressed appreciation to the village’s maintenance worker, Rob Walton. “He’s done a phenomenal job at keeping the town up to par.”
Also planned this weekend is the annual Spring Carnival hosted by Lyfe Skills Collaboration and set to take place on the campus of Winnsboro Elementary School, 1310 Warren St., Winnsboro.
The Winnsboro event will feature DJ Reggie, food, drinks, fun and games. Gates open at 11 a.m. with the carnival to close at 3 p.m.
There is no admission charge to attend.
Crowville Spring Fling
Plans for the upcoming Crowville Spring Fling are well underway and going well according to Poulos.
“We will probably have more vendors and participants than we’ve ever had before,” Poulos said.
Proceeds from the festival will go primarily to fund about 12 scholarships for high school students from Franklin Parish schools who plan to attend area universities such as Louisiana Tech, ULM and Louisiana Delta Community College in Winnsboro.
Friends of Crowville also sponsors events for youths which include the KidChef and TeenChef programs in cooperation with the LSU AgCenter and a day camp. This year, two day camps, presented by Seeker Springs Ministries, will be offered in July – one in Crowville and another in Winnsboro.
Poulos said this year’s Spring Fling will have a lot more participation from local churches.
“Local churches will have their own booths to promote something within their church such as youth programs or missions,” Poulos said.
He said he is also excited about the plans of local churches to join together to host the annual Easter egg hunt at the Crowville School football field.
The festival ends at 2 p.m. when children up to age 12 can then move to the football field for the Eggstravaganza.
“We’re just very excited about this year and the vendors we will have as well as the area churches that will be partnering with us and excited about them having their Easter egg hunt that will take place right after the festival at 2 o’clock,” Poulos said.
Poulos said some 10 to 15 food vendors are expected and around 60 arts and crafts vendors. There will also be five different bounce houses.
“It’s just going to be a lot of fun. It’s going to be a time for the community to get together and have some time to visit with each other as well as get some good food, and for the kids to have a great time to play and then head on over to the football field,” he said.
Festivals on the horizon
The Depot Street Spring Festival is set to take place in Delhi, La. on Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will include vendor booths, entertainment, food and fun.
Proceeds from booth rental goes back into the town to help children, elderly and families in need and to projects which benefit the Town of Delhi.
South Franklin Catfish Festival
A modest gate fee of $2 will be charged to attend the upcoming South Franklin Catfish Festival. Proceeds from vendor fees for the upcoming event go to support community projects and are used to cover the cost of future festivals.
Festival Director Elliott Britt said the board is finalizing plans for the festival which will once again be located along La. Hwy. 425 and extend into nearby streets in Wisner. The festival will open at 8 a.m. and will begin to close around 3:30 p.m.
“Everything is going in line now that it’s our third one,” Britt said.
“We invite everyone to come out and take a look,” Britt said. Britt said this year the festival will have a larger, covered stage which is being rented, and entertainment slots have been narrowed to allow longer performance times for groups which will have bands. New to the entertainment lineup this year will be regional favorite Josh Love. Returning popular entertainers in the lineup include No Good Horses, Born to Boogie, Calvin Presley and dance entertainment featuring a clogging group.
Food trucks, including local Ragin’ Bull BBQ, will offer a variety of fare, and fried catfish will be cooked and served by Haring Pride Catfish.
For more information on the upcoming festivals, visit their Facebook pages.
