Two candidates for Franklin Parish School Board have issued statements regarding their proposed candidacies, affecting the upcoming Nov. 8 primary election.
Arlie Walters, Democrat, who had qualified as a candidate for the District 6 position, withdrew his name citing conflicts of interest. Walter’s name will not appear on the upcoming ballot for the Nov. 8 primary.
In another race, that one for the District 7 position currently held by Mia Dunn, no party, the incumbent contacted The Franklin Sun on Friday, Aug. 5, to issue the following statement:
“After having deep thoughts about the reelection I have come to the conclusion that I will not be actively campaigning. I tried to have my name removed, but it was too late. Even though my name will be on the ballot, I will always remain faithful to District 7 and do the best in my power to the kids to prosper. Right now I’m praying to God to lead me where he wants me to be. Thanks Mia Dunn.”
Dunn’s residency had come into question in 2021 and in a Dec. 3, 2021, interview with The Franklin Sun, she had stated she planned to resign. An official statement released by the District Attorney’s office on that date stated that the DA’s office had determined that Dunn no longer resided in Louisiana, and that Dunn “personally advised” the District Attorney’s office that she was residing in Texas.
The Sun reported at that time that the Secretary of State’s Office had not received a letter of resignation as of Dec. 6, 2021.
Dunn had missed a series of School Board meetings prior to Dec. 3, 2021, with School Board minutes published in The Franklin Sun showing she was not in attendance at meetings held from September, 2021, through November, 2021. Later she reportedly decided to return to Winnsboro. In subsequent months she has been in attendance at regular meetings.
The remaining field of candidates in the two district elections includes Laquetta Clay Barnes, Democrat, and Ron Christmon II, Independent, both of Wisner, and Glen P. Watkins, Democrat, of Winnsboro, for the District 7 position, and in District 6, incumbent Tim Eubanks of Baskin, no party; Justin D. Lord, Independent, of Baskin; and Matt Stephens, Republican, of Winnsboro.
