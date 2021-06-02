North Franklin Waterworks customers may find relief from their poor water conditions.
Board members agreed to move forward on a filtration system if budget and finance numbers are favorable for the improvement project. Members made the decision at their annual meeting, May 25 at Ward III Community Center.
The proposed $2.6 million project would include purchasing and installation of a filtration system that is designed to remove manganese from North Franklin’s water.
Manganese is a mineral naturally occurring in rocks and soil and may also be present due to underground pollution sources. It is frequently found in iron-bearing waters but is more rare than iron.
In low concentrations it produces extremely objectionable stains on everything with which it comes in contact. Deposits collect in pipelines, and tap water may contain black sediment due to precipitated manganese.
Along with installing a filtration system, the proposed project includes laying pipes to isolate the existing storage tanks, chlorination system modifications, transfer pumps, filter building, backwash waste pond and related site work, according to Heath McGuffee, from Meyer, Meyer, LaCroix and Hixson of Alexandria.
McGuffee explained to board members and approximately 40 waterworks members in attendance that grant funding was unlikely but gave the group two loan funding options: USDA or Louisiana Department of Health (LDH)-Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund (DWRLF).
DWRLF was created to assist public water systems in financing for needed drinking water infrastructure improvements.
Both USDA and LDH-DWRLF provide low-interest loans for construction or improvements of water system projects.
Under the USDA loan, customers could possibly see an increase of $3.27 per month on their water bill.
Under the LDH-DWRLF, a possible water bill increase of $5.86 could be seen.
Currently, residential rates are $20 for 2,000 gallons and $4 per 1,000 gallons afterword. Commercial rates are $47.50 for 20,000 gallons and $4 per 1,000 afterword.
A common opinion to those in attendance did not care about an increase in their water bill if they could have drinkable water. Several members remarked they spend $40 a month on bottled water and cleaning supplies for stained clothes.
Problems with the water are not system wide but in numerous areas.
Devon Goodman, board of director’s president, cautioned members the installation process could take up to a year.
“We may have better water by the next annual meeting,” Goodman said. “This process moves slow.”
McGuffee said even with the filtration system installed, flushing would have to continue if manganese is to be removed.
“This is a process of continually flushing the system,” McGuffee said. “It has to be flushed out periodically.”
Additionally, members asked board of directors for a way of mass communication via text or phone call to warn people about imminent flushing and an up-to-date form of payment options.
The system currently announces flushing plans on social media, but those in attendance informed board members not all on the system have social media.
Meanwhile, North Franklin Waterworks cash flow increased by approximately $98,000 from the previous year, according to Doyle Hassell with Marcus, Robinson and Hassell CPAs of Winnsboro.
“(North Franklin Waterworks) had a positive cash flow,” said Hassell, who gave the update at the annual meeting. “It looks like everything is getting back to normal with accounts receivable (after COVID-19).”
Total assets for the system came to approximately $4.18 million, according to the report.
Current assets totaled $848,857 in the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. The system recorded $468,494 worth of cash and cash equivalents and $280,816 in restricted cash and cash equivalents. Account receivables amounted to $104,786.
North Franklin Waterworks listed approximately $7.08 million in production and distribution systems, and $219,010 in transportable equipment, according to the report.
Liabilities totaled $2.86 million, according to the report.
Mortgage payable was the largest liability at approximately $2.8 million.
Customer deposits equaled to $61,572 and was listed under current liabilities along with interest payable at $27,713 and accounts payable and accrued expenses at $24,495.
Current portion of mortgage payable amounted to $160,977 and was listed under liabilities in the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.