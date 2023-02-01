A Winnsboro native is once again blowing audiences away on America’s Got Talent with raspy blues renditions.
Robert Finley, 68 and a 2019 semifinalists on America’s Got Talent, has come back for the All Star edition. The "all-stars" series is a spinoff featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites, and others from previous seasons of America's Got Talent and across the Got Talent franchise.
“I was blown away,” Finley said of his first appearance. “I couldn’t hold back the joy.”
He sang original songs through the first competition but in the semi-finals Finley said, “I made the wrong choice of songs.”
“When I got eliminated it was a disappointment, but when you get knocked down you get back up,” Finley said.
When he heard from America’s Got Talent the second time he agreed “with no hesitation because I knew I had unfinished business. I am definitely here to win. It is up to me to make it happen.”
In America’s Got Talent All Stars first round, he sang “Souled Out On You.” The crowd loved it and gave him a standing ovation.
The judges also gave Finley a standing ovation. “Everyone was standing,” said Judge Howie Mandel. “You had absolutely everyone standing on their feet.”
“Your voice is unbelievable,” Judge Heidi Klum remarked.
“Robert, I wish I had a platinum buzzer right now,” said Judge Simon Cowell. “Gold is not even good enough for that. You’re just so cool and it is effortless.”
During the first round, he stepped on stage in front of a national television audience and said he was given the keys to the towns of Winnsboro and Bernice. He has routinely been complimentary about the town he grew up in.
Since his first appearance on America’s Got Talent, Finley has toured with many big name performers along with signing a record deal and recording his album, “Sharecropper’s Son.”
Auditions continued this week for the 60 contestants competing on America’s Got Talent.
Who is Robert Finley?
Nine years ago his love and desire to play music was re-birthed from childhood after a trip to a Veteran’s Affairs Hospital.
“I was noticing I was having trouble seeing,” Finley said, in the 2019 Sun interview. “When I went to the VA, the doctor said I was blind in one eye and couldn’t see out of the other.”
The diagnosis kindled the desire to play music, Finley said.
“Bad sometimes brings out the best,” Finley said. “I started to play music again, and it made me reach inside and find myself.”
Since his return to music Finley has performed in venues throughout the south such as Oxford, Miss. and Wilson, N.C.
Finley’s childhood was far from the bright stage lights of America’s Got Talent. He grew up on a farm the son of a sharecropper. Some of his earliest memories were picking cotton and music.
“We didn’t get to go to school because we started picking cotton at an early age,” Finley said. “Music was the only thing I could get into that I wouldn’t get in trouble about. Every chance I got I played my music.”
At 19, Finley joined the military during the Vietnam War. After completing his tour, Finley returned home and started his family.
“Here it is 50 years later,” Finley said.
America’s Got Talent is a televised talent show competition created by Simon Cowell which premiered in 2006. The program features a variety of participants who possess some form of talent with acts ranging from singing, dancing, comedy, magic, stunts and other genres. Participants who progress in the competition compete against each other for both the judges’ and public votes in order to reach the live finale. At the finale, the winner receives a large cash prize and a chance to headline a Las Vegas show.
Since its inception, America’s Got Talent has kickstarted careers of various performers and has been a ratings success for NBC garnering on average some 10 million viewers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.