Qualifying for the March 26 Open Municipal Primary Election finished Friday and featured five candidates for Winnsboro mayor and three candidates for Winnsboro chief of police.
Additionally, four out of five Winnsboro councilmen seats went unopposed. Only District 1 seat, which was open due to current Councilman Tyrone Coleman running for chief of police, will have a race.
In the mayors race, the field of prospective competitors are all Democrats with four males and one female.
Incumbent Sonny Dumas will be seeking his second term as the town’s top elected officials.
Running against Dumas will be Alfonso Norwood, Armand Swain, Alice Wallace and Andrew White.
Wallace is currently a state employee and pre-law student while White is retired from New Jersey bus transit system. Norwood is retired but substitute teaches and operates a cattle farm. Calls to Swain went unanswered.
Running for Winnsboro Chief of Police is incumbent Willie “Will” Pierce, Coleman and Billy Joe Williams. All the candidates are Democratic males.
According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, Pierce’s address on his proof of identity was different than his address on his candidacy notice.
Competing for Winnsboro District 1 Council seat will be Marteze Singleton and Aston “Paul” Stuff. Both candidates are male Democrats.
Going in unopposed are District 2 Councilman Golden Keith Berry, District 3 Councilman Eddie Joe Dunn, District 4 Councilman Jerry Johnson and Councilman District 5 Rex McCarthy.
Meanwhile, deadline to register to vote in person or by mail for the March 26 election is Feb. 23 while deadline to register through GeauxVote online registration system is March 5.
Early voting is March 12-19 (excluding Sunday, March 13) from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Deadline to request an absentee ballot is March 22 by 4:30 p.m (other than military and overseas voters). Qualified voters can request an absentee ballot online through Louisiana Secretary of State voter portal or in writing through Franklin Parish’s Registrar of Voters office.
The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is March 25 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
On election day, the polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.