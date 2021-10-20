Redrawing Winnsboro’s Town Council district will begin possibly next week in preparation for upcoming election qualifying Jan. 26 through Jan. 28.
Cedric Floyd, president of Data Center, reviewed 2020 US Census information and spoke to Town Council members about the urgency of redistricting at their Oct. 18 regular meeting. Primary election for Town Council positions is March 26.
“We have some work to do, and I intend to meet with each of you individually or small groups to get a consistency to where the lines need to be,” Floyd said. “We are going to get this done before Christmas, so we can have timely elections.”
Floyd has performed the last two redistricting pushes in Winnsboro.
In his presentation, four out of five Winnsboro districts were out of the 10 percent deviation required by federal law. District populations are not to be more or less than 10 percent.
Louisiana law provides a mandatory six month timeframe after official census release for all parish and city governing authorities to examine the apportionment plan of its body, according to the Secretary of State. During the six month period, the governing authority will determine if there exist any substantial variation in representation of election districts and then adopt an ordinance to either declare its apportionment to be equitable or provide a new apportionment plan.
Floyd took 2020 census population of Winnsboro, divided it by five (the number of districts) and looked at the population of each district. The district with the smallest population and the district with the largest population can not have a 10 percent deviation.
According to Floyd, councilmen district boundaries also must have physical features such as highways, rivers or landmarks. Each district should comply with the Voting Rights Act, be compact and contiguous.
After district numbers are tabulated, Town Council members will vote for redistricting and Louisiana Secretary of State will approve or disapprove it.
Current numbers show there has been population shifting in Winnsboro’s Town Council districts leading to a 45.32 percent deviation, according to 2020 US Census data.
In District 1, total population was recorded at 1,200 growing 227 people which was a 23.33 percent increase. Numbers would have to be transferred to another neighboring district to reach the required 10 percent deviation. Tyrone Coleman is the current Town Council member.
District 2 lost 69 people with 904 in total population. Its deviation was at 7.09 percent and would likely gain people. Current Town Council member is Keith Berry.
District 3 total population stood at 838 losing 135 people for a -13.87 percent deviation resulting in the need for more people. Eddie Dunn is the current Town Council member.
District 4 also gained 184 people for a total of 1,157 or a 18.91 percent deviation. District 4 would have to lose people to a neighboring district. Current Town Council member is Jerry Johnson.
District 5 lost the most people at 214. Its total population numbered at 759 and shrunk 21.99 percent. Rex McCarthy is current Town Council member.
Winnsboro’s total population is 4,858, falling below the 5,000 person mark which qualifies it to be a city. Winnsboro has been classified as a town since the 2010 US Census.
According to the Secretary of State, if Town Council members fail to meet the time of reapportionment it would result in “misfeasance in office and may subject the governing authority to a loss of state revenue sharing funds.”
