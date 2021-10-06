Franklin Medical Center has administered more than 1,000 monoclonal antibody (MAB) infusions since Dec. 26, 2020, said April Winborne, nursing director.
MABs are used to treat COVID-19 patients who are seeing symptoms of the virus. If given within 10 days of COVID-19 symptoms, MABs show a risk reduction of hospitalization and death by approximately 80 percent.
“This therapy can be extremely effective, but it’s not a replacement for vaccination,” Winborne said. “The community is encouraged to step up and get vaccinated to break the virus’ chain of transmission.”
MABs are synthetic versions of the body’s own antibodies. The body’s natural occurring antibodies, produced by the immune system, help recognize germs that cause disease such as COVID-19.
Like the body’s own antibodies, MABs recognize a specific component of the virus – a spike protein on its outer shell. Treatments can help slow the spread of infection, potentially reducing the length and severity of symptoms by blocking COVID-19’s ability to attach to the spike protein and enter human cells.
FMC has been administering the MABs six days a week, Winborne said. Two people administered 18 patients daily. Winborne also said patient numbers have lately decreased.
MAB infusions are given through intravenous (IV) infusion, Winborne said.
Infusion process lasts approximately 20 minutes with an hour of observation.
“We were one of the first facilities to start the monoclonal antibody infusions,” Winborne said.
MAB antibody treatment is available to individuals who are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19 and have tested positive and have not been admitted to the hospital. Patients must be 12 years or older and at least 88 pounds.
“In some cases, direct exposure isn’t a criterion,” Winborne said. “If you meet the criteria and are at high risk of exposure to an individual infected because of an occurrence of infection in other individuals in the same institutional setting you are eligible for post-exposure preventive monoclonal antibodies.”
High risk includes people who are 65 years or older, overweight, pregnant, have chronic kidney disease, diabetes or a weakened immune system.
Additional high risks are if a person is currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment or has cardiovascular disease / hypertension, chronic lung disease, sickle cell disease, neurodevelopment disorders or medical-related technological dependence.
One possible side effect of MAB therapy is an allergic reaction.
“These reactions typically only occur during infusions or soon after,” Winborne said. “Our care team closely monitor for any signs of an allergic reaction. However, because an infusion reaction can also be delayed, patients should contact their doctor immediately or call 911 if they notice any signs of an allergic reaction.”
Some allergic reactions could be fever or chills, nausea, headache, shortness of breath, low blood pressure, wheezing, swelling of lips, face or throat and muscle aches.
According to Winborne, anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 needs to isolate regardless of whether he or she has received MAB therapy.
“After receiving monoclonal antibody therapy, it’s recommended to wait 90 days before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine,” Winborne said. “If the first dose of vaccine has already been given, and a second dose is required. It is recommended to wait 90 days before receiving the second vaccine. Importantly, if you are exposed to or infected by COVID-19, talk to your doctor about the best treatment options available.”
Meanwhile, FMC saw 27 percent more patients (727) in its emergency room than last year in August, according to Billy Page, CFO.
Page reviewed August budget numbers at FMC’s Board of Commissioners Sept. 30 meeting.
Gross patient revenues totaled $8.3 million while net operating revenue equaled nearly $3.8 million for August, according to budget numbers.
Page described the numbers as “really high for the month.”
Operating expenses were listed as $3.3 million while salaries and wages remained the hospital’s largest expenditure at $1.3 million, according to budget numbers.
FMC’s total income for August was $496,771.
Additionally, Commissioners agreed to enter into a cooperative endeavor agreement with Wisner.
FMC will allow Wisner to use land it owns to plant a community garden. In return, Wisner agrees to keep to mowed and insured.
Additionally, construction crews have finished an additional parking lot in front of FMC. The parking lot is in preparation of expanded clinic facilities on the campus’s north and south sides.
“The new clinic space will give us the capacity to address any new pandemic threats by allowing for separate facilities for potentially infected patients, as well as providing additional space for specialty services for our community,” said Blake Kramer, FMC administrator. “We ask you for your patience as we continue to move forward and enhance the services and healthcare options for our area.”
