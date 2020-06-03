Franklin Medical Center’s 2020-21 fiscal year budget was approved, but officials advised figures could be amended due to economic woes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board of Commissioners made the move at their regular May 28 meeting.
“(The budget) is based on the world as it existed prior to March 20,” said Billy Page, FMC chief financial officer. “This is what we expected to happen at that point. If we were to take 2020 and the changes we think are going to happen and then called that 2021 - this is what these numbers represent.”
The newly-approved budget projects net operating revenue at nearly $32.5 million for the next fiscal year while total operating expense stands at some $33.4 million.
Outpatient charges are FMC’s largest source of revenue with a budget of $60.8 million, followed by rural health clinics at $10.8 million then physician-outpatient at $10.6 million.
Several expense categories showed lowered budgeted totals from the previous year.
“Biggest change in expenses were supplies,” Page said.
Numbers show FMC budgeted approximately $14.3 million in salaries and wages, the hospital’s largest expense. Budgeted operating expenses also included $8.7 million in contract services.
“We need to have (a budget) in our hands documenting what we expected to happen, so we can document how much revenue we lost,” Page said. “We can document the use of the funds as we go forward. With most of the special allocations of money we’ve gotten due to the coronavirus, we have to be able to show this, or they will make us pay it back.”
In a related matter, FMC admitted a total of 84 patients in April, down 71 from last year, according to monthly financial statements.
Rural health clinics operated by FMC saw a total of 3,012 patients, down 1,491 from last April’s total of 4,842. FMC operates four rural health clinics in Franklin and Tensas parishes.
Page suspected tele-medicine helped in salvaging the rural health clinic volume.
“Things are starting to come back, but they are not near about back yet,” Page said.
FMC posted approximately $3.417 million in total cash and investments for April which included its first payment from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to Page. The monthly amount was down from last year’s April total of $3.475 million. The CARES Act is a law intended to address the economic fallout of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
In April, FMC had $1.2 million in net patient revenue which brings year-to-date net patient revenue to $26.796 million, $1.5 million less than last year.
“That is the lowest number we’ve had in years for monthly net patient revenue,” Page said. “A normal month in this fiscal year was about $2.6 (million). We are close to 50 percent of gross (patient) revenues, we are less than 50 percent of net patient revenues.”
In order to combat shrinking revenue, FMC officials trimmed expenses. Total current liabilities were approximately $2.457 million, according to budget numbers.
“We made what we consider fairly drastic savings in payroll,” Page said. “This should save us about $100,000 a month until volumes go back to normal, at which point the cuts will be restored.”
