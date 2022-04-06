Franklin Medical Center will open its doors to a family medical practice residency program in partnership with Louisiana State University Shreveport if all goes as planned.
Members of the FMC Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to allow LSUS medical students to work on their residency requirements at the local hospital, a move which could help FMC recruit new physicians to this area in the future.
Two to three second- or third-year residents in family practice are expected to rotate through various departments in 2023, which is when LSU wants the program to begin, according to FMC Director Blake Kramer.
Kramer brought the matter before the board during their regular meeting March 31. He said LSUS wants to expand their residency program at what was formerly known as E.A. Conway in Monroe, now Ochsner LSU.
LSUS has a similar program at North Caddo and Kramer said LSU wants to model the program here after that one.
Kramer explained medical students would be housed at the hospital to be on call to work in various departments with staff physicians. Residents would get family practice, clinic, hospital, ER and some surgery experience at FMC. Areas that can’t be covered at FMC, such as obstetrics, and labor and delivery, would be done in Monroe.
“This is a pretty big deal. Because essentially you are talking about having a second doctor available for all those services,” Kramer said.
Kramer said the program could help alleviate the need for contracted ER physician services in the future. FMC recently moved away from the contracted services.
He said the residency program involving LSUS will not eliminate the VCOM medical school program already in effect at FMC.
“We will still be having medical students from VCOM, the medical school in Monroe,” Kramer said.
Those students will work with doctors who can’t work with the residents, Kramer said, which should mean there are enough doctors available to cover both programs.
Expenses related to things such as room and board for the residency program would be covered by FMC. Salaries paid to residents would be covered by LSU.
Kramer said hospital physicians have expressed support for the program.
In another matter related to medical staffing, Board of Commissioners approved recommendations for new and reappointments.
The new appointments include Dr. Norman Saif in the field of endocrinology. Saif is an active-staff appointment and began seeing patients this week.
The board also approved a proposal by Salient, Dr. Ralph Abraham’s radiology group, offering the option to engage in proxy credentialing with their organization. Kramer said that essentially means checks to determine if someone is cleared for privileges will be done by Salient. Salient will take on the financial responsibility for the credentialing.
In a financial matter related to operating expenses, the board declared an emergency so repairs can be made to the hospital’s elevator system. The elevators are original to the hospital. Six or seven years ago FMC engaged ThyssenKrupp to service the elevators until now, but certain parts needed to operate the elevators currently need to be replaced.
“Essentially what they told us is that other than the box which you stand in, when you get in the elevator, and the hydraulics that moves it up and down, everything about it has to be replaced,” Kramer said.
The bill for the repairs is estimated approximately $178,000. Board of Commissioners approved a resolution declaring the emergency and then approved an elevator repair proposal from ThyssenKrupp. Kramer said the hospital secured quotes for the repairs, and Thyssen’s quote came in as lowest.
Money to meet that expense is expected to come from around $200,000 FMC is to receive through a state capital improvements allocation.
During his financial report, Chief Financial Officer Billy Page noted that the hospital recorded $19,588,173 in total cash and investments as of February, 2022, which was $151,000 more than last year.
He also noted that net patient accounts receivable was $168,000 less than last year.
“That number is really good. Our cash collections have been better this year than they probably ever have,” Page said.
Page said FMC recently submitted final reports related to $1,151,000 received from federal emergency provider relief funds related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospital submitted justification of expenses to cover that amount, which means the amount will now be removed from liabilities to income.
Page said a CD coming due will be used to cover current invoices which are due. Those expenses are related to health clinic projects under construction at FMC, and to Cerna, the hospital’s billing service.
Speaking of the construction projects, Page said, “Everything that’s been due so far we’ve paid for out of operations.”
“We haven’t taken out any debt to pay for that, and we haven’t planned to take out any debt to pay for that. The plan is to use the provider relief funds, money that we have invested,” Page said.
“That’s been the plan all along,” he said.
In other action, the board approved an engagement letter with the accounting firm Lester, Miller and Wells to perform hospital audits.
The total cost for the service is about $45,000.
The board also approved service contracts for lab equipment which include an option to lock prices in for seven years.
In another item related to financial matters, the board gave Kramer approval to negotiate a price for converting the behavioral and mental health billing to Cerna, so that the billing system will be in line with other systems at the hospital.
The conversion is estimated to cost around $60,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.