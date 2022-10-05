Equipment and service upgrades were among the items considered by Franklin Medical Center’s Board of Commissioners during their regular meeting held Thursday, Sept. 29.
Along with the upgrades will come related expenses.
Included on the agenda meeting items was a proposal for an upgrade to the Cerner health information technology system used by FMC.
Hospital Administrator Blake Kramer noted the upgrade was made necessary by “a ton of” new government regulatory requirements which have come down in the last couple of years related to data collected on medical diagnosis.
The system will be required to track diseases as part of what is known as a syndromic survey. Kramer noted the requirements were not from Cerner.
“These are all from ‘the man,’” Kramer said referring to a term he sometimes uses in reference to the government.
“We have to, basically, have this in place, I believe, by the end of next spring,” Kramer said.
Kramer said the more detailed disease data collection will track diseases in particular areas, and can identify related zip codes.
The board agreed to the upgrades which will cost around $31,500 to implement, and an additional $1,000 per month after that, with a total cost of about $41,640.
Board of Commissioners member Greg Kincaid asked about how collecting the additional data might affect HIPPAA. HIPPAA, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, is a federal law which created national standards to protect sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without the patient’s consent or knowledge.
“HIPPAA doesn’t apply to ‘the man,’” Kramer answered.
Kramer said the system will essentially go through records and generate reports which show diagnostic codes, for example COVID, telling how many of the diseases patients have, and which he said are even tied to zip codes for the patient where the codes were produced.
“What it came down to is that basically makes it to where the government can do as much data mining as they want,” Kramer added.
Kramer said the requirements are only expected to grow.
In other business related to upgrades, Board of Commissioners agreed to a proposal by CenturyLink related to an upgraded fire alarm system. New buildings under construction at the hospital require an alarm system, and Kramer noted that fire alarm panels currently in place at the facility are at the end of their life cycle for function. Replacement of the system is expected to cost $21,983.
Kramer said the upgrade is necessary to meet current Fire Marshal requirements.
In still another matter, the board approved the purchase of a Neptune machine, which is a surgical suctioning device. The current lease for the equipment is at the end of term and a lease renewal would cost about the same as purchasing the equipment, Kramer noted. The cost for that item is $45,537.
A service contract will come with the purchase.
Board of Commissioners also agreed to allow the hospital to purchase two lift beds, one for a clinic on FMC’s Winnsboro campus, and the other to be used at the Crowville Clinic. The lift beds will allow providers to perform muscular-skeletal manipulations. Medical students in the field of osteopathy will use the tables in their practices.
Dr. Tom Colvin, who was present for the meeting, explained that the procedures are chiropractic-massage type procedures.
The cost for each is about $7,000.
During the financial report presented by Chief Financial Officer Billy Page, it was pointed out that there were some changes in recent shifts from outpatient to inpatient that have “gone back the other way” with more outpatient visits which will affect finances.
Emergency room visits continue to be above last year’s numbers.
Total rural health clinic visits for the month were below last year, but above budget, but were below last year’s numbers, year-to-date.
For the month ending Aug. 31, total cash and investments of $20,738,000 was reported, which is more than last month, Page noted. Total current liabilities were at $5,685,000, which is $212,000 more than last year.
According to Page the figure reflecting days of cash on hand, shown as 179, includes Medicare Advance Payments due by February, which will yield about 110 days cash on hand.
Income for the month showed $8,466,000, and $31,691,000 year-to-date, which Page pointed out is close to budget.
Net operating revenue for the month was reported at $3,329,000, with operating expenses totaling $3,332,832, resulting in a loss for the month of $3,327.
Total income, after expenses and adjustments, was reported at $998 for the month. Salaries and wages account for about $1.3 million of the expense total with contract services accounting for $805,109.
Page pointed out that the insurance payment for the month, $100,339, included a payment which was actually for the previous month. The budgeted amount per month is about $36,000.
In other action Board of Commissioner members approved medical staff privileges which included re-appointments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.