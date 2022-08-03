Members of Franklin Medical Center’s Board of Commissioners agreed to several purchases related to upgrading equipment during their Thursday, July 28, meeting.
Cafeteria equipment owned by Franklin Medical Center will be upgraded following recommendations of the hospital’s new dietary director, Jan McKinley. The hospital contracts with Cura Hospitality for food services.
“Some of the equipment in dietary is less than ideally functional,” Hospital Administrator Blake Kramer reported.
Kramer said that some equipment could be repaired, but looking at repair costs, it was probably better to purchase new equipment.
New equipment including a new convection oven, 60” gas range, and proofing cabinet were recommended. The total cost for the new equipment is $24,076.94. The board agreed to move forward with the purchases.
In another area related to hospital equipment, the board agreed to a 48-month lease of four new screen monitors which will interface with the nursing stations. The lease includes service of the equipment. The total cost is $40,316.
Following an executive session, the board agreed to purchase a new vascular access ultrasound system at a cost of $16,280.
The board also agreed to declare a blood gas machine as surplus property since the hospital has an upgraded machine.
In a personnel matter, the board agreed to raise the Paid Time Off (PTO) cap for staff to 240 hours. Previously PTO was capped at 200 hours. Once the cap is reached, no additional PTO can be accumulated.
Board member Greg Kincaid, whose son-in-law is an employee of the hospital, abstained. Board members Dr. Jan Hicks and Jesse Young were absent.
The item was on the agenda for the executive session.
The board also approved a scholarship waiver for nursing student Kristina Jordan who is enrolled in the LPN course at Louisiana Delta Community College. The matter was added to the agenda with board approval.
The waiver is part of an agreement with the Winnsboro campus of Louisiana Delta Community College. FMC provided equipment such as beds and monitors for nursing classes in exchange for two students having tuition waived. A part of the agreement with students who are selected for the waiver is that they sign a contract to work with FMC.
Medical staff reappointments were also approved by the board.
In financial matters, gross patient revenue for the two-month period ending June 30 was reported at $7,528,042, compared to $8,544,667 last year, but close to the budgeted amount of $7,842,760.
The financial report was presented by Chief Financial Officer Billy Page.
Total gross patient revenue fiscal year-to-date was reported at $15,603,834. The hospital ended the reporting period with $8,611,318 in net operating revenue.
Repair and maintenance expenses were higher for the two-month reporting period at $108,544, reflecting expenses related to $38,000 in operating room repairs and $45,000 in lab repairs.
Food, drugs and supplies were less than budgeted, with additional reductions expected related to food service.
Total income fiscal year-to-date was reported at $344,689, an improvement over the expected fiscal-year-to-date (FYTD) budget loss of $259,025.
In other action, the board agreed to a needs assessment related to the hospital’s pulmonary rehab program which could help the hospital obtain a grant.
