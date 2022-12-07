Franklin Medical Center’s Board of Commissioners agreed during their regular meeting Dec. 1 to declare a “precautionary emergency” to secure a new integrated monitoring system for the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, or ICU.
Renovations and expansion of the hospital’s ICU are currently underway and a delay in having the equipment in place would mean a delay in being able to use the ICU.
Hospital administrator Blake Kramer expressed concerns that supply issues could cause problems with securing the equipment in time.
“Even if the ICU is completed, if you don’t have the equipment, you won’t be able to use it,” he explained.
As part of the emergency declaration, the board agreed to lease the equipment from Mindray. The cost to lease the equipment was quoted as $3,157.56 per month. The equipment includes screens and monitors which follow patients.
April Winborne, director of nursing, noted that the new equipment would allow all systems to be synced. She also noted that the monitors the hospital currently has are still good and can be used in surgery since each person has a dedicated nurse in that setting.
“So, it’s not a loss,” Winborne said.
Winborne also spoke to the board about the need for ultrasound probes which can be used at bedside and are compatible with I-Pads and I-Phones. Winborne said the hospital is also in need of a bladder scanner and that the probes can be used for that purpose.
Ultrasound probes can be used for peripheral IV inserts instead of what is referred to as “blind sticks.”
Winborne told members of the board she wants to develop vascular access training and advised that she is set to take vascular access exams this month.
“It’s a game changer,” Winborne said. “So, we are way ahead of the game.”
The board agreed to purchase four probes at a cost of about $11,488. As a comparison, the cost of a new bladder scanner is about $11,000.
In other matters related to hospital services and equipment, the board approved an amendment to the contract with Cura, the company which supplies dietary services, agreeing to a three percent increase.
Kramer told board members he saw the request as reasonable.
“That’s fairly reasonable, we think, giving how expensive everything is,” he said.
The Board of Commissioners also agreed to purchase a Typhoon Flusher to be used in the ICU for human waste disposal. The cost is about $12,600 and was necessary, Kramer said, to meet DHH requirements.
In regard to FMC’s financial picture, the hospital recorded gross patient revenues of $8,545,106 for the month ending Oct. 31, and net operating revenue for the period of $2,755,841, according to financial reports presented by Chief Financial Officer Billy Page.
The net operating revenue figure takes into consideration contractual allowances, which totaled about $5.2 million.
Operating expenses for the month were reported at $3,332,375, with the largest portion of that coming from salaries and wages, $1,408,025, and contract services which accounted for $908,231.
After taking expenses into account, the hospital ended the month with a loss of about $575,000. However, looking at the six-month period ending Monday, Oct. 31, the hospital reported a positive net position of $26,974,392 and 161 days cash on hand.
The hospital reported total cash and equivalents for the six-month period of $546,668 and total cash and investments of $18,628, 847 which includes $17,881,690 in short-term investments, non-restricted, and $200,490 in short-term restricted investments.
