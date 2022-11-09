Franklin Medical Center’s Board of Commissioners recently approved a consulting service related to what’s known as the 340B program and the purchase of new equipment and updating a “clean room” for the hospital’s pharmacy following inspections.
New requirements related to handling and preparing medicines made the projects necessary, according to Blake Kramer, hospital administrator, who explained why they were needed during the board’s regular meeting held Oct. 26.
Kramer told the board that the required changes came as a result of a shift in the director role at the pharmacy and an audit of the 340B program.
Kramer went on to emphasize the importance of the program to rural health care systems like FMC.
“I always tell y’all things that need to be protected with our blood, sweat and tears, and 340B is one of them,” Kramer said.
He said participation in the program helps the hospital’s bottom line.
According to information available from the Health Resources and Services Administration, the 340B Program enables covered entities to stretch scarce federal resources as far as possible, reaching more eligible patients and providing more comprehensive services.
Manufacturers participating in Medicaid agree to provide outpatient drugs to covered entities at significantly reduced prices.
To participate in the 340B Program, eligible organizations/covered entities must register and be enrolled with the 340B program and comply with all 340B Program requirements. Once enrolled, covered entities are assigned a 340B identification number that vendors verify before allowing an organization to purchase 340B discounted drugs.
“This is something that gets more and more complicated every year;” Kramer said. “Large drug companies don’t make as much money.”
Kramer said the hospital received two proposals from consulting groups for the 340B program. He said the two companies had a list of services that were the same, but noted that one company takes one-third of 340B revenue with no cap, and the other, SRX, had an $18,000 cap.
Members of the board of commissioners agreed to approve the proposal from SRX.
In the matter concerning the pharmacy equipment, Kramer explained that updates are related to a current construction project in which space originally earmarked for the hospital lab will be used to add space for the pharmacy to accommodate replacement of a hood and the “clean room” in the pharmacy.
The hood is used when drugs are mixed to prevent air contact and allow venting for chemical reactions.
Since the updates are related to construction, the projects fall under the bid limit. The cost of the clean room project is $116,718.82, with another $20,097 for the hood purchase. Quotes from Travis Clean Air were approved for the projects.
The board of commissioners also got updates on the hospital’s monthly financials during the meeting. Billy Page, who serves as chief financial officer for FMC, told members of the board that while the hospital reported the same number of patients for the month ending Sept. 30 as the previous month, the numbers were running ahead of the year-to-date budget.
Total cash and investments were down from the previous month, but the hospital did show 162.7 days cash on hand.
Net patient accounts receivable was up, but Page noted the figures included Medicare advance payments. Last month $250,000 was withheld and Page pointed out that the remaining balance would be sent at the end of January.
The hospital reported $8,660,000 in gross patient revenues, and net patient revenue for the month of $3,087,000.
Total operating expenses for the month were recorded as $3,958,018, which resulted in a $544,400 loss for the month.
“We record an expense when we pay it and we record the income when we receive it,” Page said.
Total income reported, year-to-date, was recorded as $1,061,453, which was down from the previous year.
