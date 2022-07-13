Current projections for available cash to cover costs related to ongoing construction projects at Franklin Medical Center indicate the hospital should be able to meet those obligations, according to Billy Page, FMC’s chief financial officer.
Page brought the matter up during FMC’s Board of Commissioners meeting held Thursday, July 7, noting questions had arisen as to whether the hospital would be able to pay the remainder of the construction costs from available funds.
The clinic and hospital projects total $7.8 million. Page noted that all but $399,000 of the clinic costs have been paid. The majority of the hospital project, which just started in May, is outstanding.
Provider Relief Funds (PRF) are being used for the bulk of construction costs related to expansions, which include clinic expansions on the hospital’s main campus. PRF was established in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to reimburse health care providers for increased expenses or lost revenue related to COVID-19.
A $509,000 grant awarded through the Delta Regional Authority to FMC will also go to complete expansion projects.
New construction includes enlargement of the surgical department and lab in the hospital itself, as well as the alternates related to the ICU and a training center.
Page noted that if the $5.3 million remaining cost of the construction projects is deducted from available cash, there would still be 118 days of operating cash remaining.
Looking at projections over the next 12 months, which would include paying expenses, and looking at other budgeted fixed assets, debt payments, etc., Page said FMC is projected to have $17.9 million at the end of the year, ending up with $11 or $12 million after paying for the projects.
As a comparison, he noted that in 2018, the hospital reported just 38 days of cash; in 2019, 40; and 2020, 39.
Last year showed an improvement with 186; and this year 172.
“We would still end up with 118 days of expenses in cash after we pay for the projects” Page said.
FMC is just one month into the new fiscal year. Page noted that total revenue for the month ending May 31 was reported at $8,075,000, which was $291,000 more than budgeted.
The hospital reported $2.7 million net patient revenue for the month, which was $11,000 different than budget, and $380,000 more than last year.
Page noted that total operating expenses for the month were $3,271,000, which was $127,000 less than budgeted. Adding in $14,000 in non-operating income yielded a bottom line for the month of $181,000.
Hospital Administrator Blake Kramer was not physically present for the meeting, but took part via telephone. Kramer had tested positive for COVID-19 following a trip to Arkansas where his son participated in a national 4-H shooting event.
Kramer asked the board to consider an agreement with Together MD, a company that provides real-time assistance on coding and documentation for inpatient visits. Kramer explained the company takes a look at charts and gives advice on how to make changes that can potentially increase payments.
The board approved the agreement which provides that Together MD will receive 30 percent of any increases in payments which result, with no charge assessed if there are no increases. The contract features a 30-day option.
The board also approved expenses for surgical lighting related to expanded operating rooms at the hospital, a current ongoing project.
Two separate quotes were approved, one for $27,571 and the other for $23,470. There is also a $3,806 installation cost, Kramer noted.
“We’re hoping they will actually get here before the construction is done,” Kramer said.
In addition, Kramer told the board about what he termed an “unfortunate discovery” – part of the current hospital improvement project requires asbestos abatement, with a cost of $20,163 for the abatement, plus an additional $3,174 for the labor portion. The abatement is related to old pipes in the construction area.
Kramer noted in his administrative report that the hospital’s patient satisfaction scores looked good.
“We’re doing pretty good on those at a state and national level,” Kramer told the board.
Following an executive session, the board agreed to move forward with plans to search for a new IT person.
