Fiscal year-end financials for Franklin Medical Center indicate the hospital district closed the year with $1 million in cash and cash equivalents, and total cash and investments of around $19 million.
The hospital’s fiscal year ended April 30. The financial report was presented during the regular meeting of FMC’s Board of Commissioners held May 26.
The numbers showed a marked improvement from figures reported at the end of fiscal year 2020, when the cash and cash equivalents were reported at $634,000, and total cash and investments at $3.4 million.
But Blake Kramer, hospital administrator, pointed out that the totals are unaudited numbers.
“These are not audited numbers. We won’t have the audit in until sometime in October,” Kramer said.
Fiscal year-to-date total gross patient revenue for the local medical facility was reported at $94.2 million, up from the previous year when revenues were reported at $86.5 million.
Net patient service revenue for the year was noted at $36 million, up from the previous year, when it was about $32 million.
Inpatient revenue for the month of April was recorded at $539,515, compared to $465,520 for the same month last year. However, the inpatient revenue was less than the budgeted amount of $727,940 by around $188,000.
Outpatient revenue was shown as around $5.3 million for the month of April, compared to $5.8 million the same month last year, and above the budgeted amount of $4.4 million by around $831,000.
Rehab revenue was down from the previous year, with $181,140 reported for that service area in April this year, compared to $241,890 the previous year. The current revenues in that area were slightly above the budgeted amount of $173,280, resulting in a positive variance of around $7,800.
The expense side of the financial picture showed FYTD expenses for salaries and wages at over $16.5 million, up from the previous year of $14.9 million. The FYTD figure was about $900,000 more than the budgeted amount.
Corresponding expenses related to salaries and benefits were also up, going from $3.3 million in the previous fiscal year to $3.8 million for the current fiscal year.
Kramer said a part of the increase was related to what was termed a “hazard pay” related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cost of food, drugs and supplies went up over the previous year, with expenses in that category shown as $4.4 million for the current FYTD, compared to $3.9 million, for the previous year.
FYTD travel expenses rose from $24,379 for the previous year to $73,635, and exceeded the current fiscal year budget by $49,755.
Kramer said the increased expenses in that area were the result of not only increased fuel costs, but also due to the purchase of a van, and van repairs. The hospital has a fleet of vans and drivers to provide transportation service for patients to and from hospital-run clinics and services. Kramer said that, so far, increased costs have not adversely affected the delivery of that service.
Also during the meeting, the Board of Commissioners took action on matters related to hospital revenue. The board signed off on service agreements with Revenue Masters and Revenue Associates, companies which assist the hospital in matters related to billing.
Kramer explained that Revenue Masters assists the hospital in the area of contractual agreements with insurance companies. Revenue Associates focuses on ER and surgeries, performing coding audits so that claims not properly coded can be refiled and the hospital can receive payments due.
In another matter, the board approved an agreement with AMO, which Kramer described as a sort of “middle-man” which helps nursing students having trouble finding a place to do clinicals. Under the agreement FMC serves as a place for students to complete clinicals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.