Five scholarships were awarded by Franklin Medical Center’s Board of Commissioners at their regular monthly meeting, Dec. 29.
Grace Ford was awarded a social worker’s scholarship, Heather Norris and Alexis Fife received a nursing scholarship and brothers Nate and Will Stansbury of Rayville were awarded scholarships to medical school.
The scholarships come under Title 46 of Louisiana law. The law allows a board of commissioners to establish and administer scholarships for the purpose of increasing educational opportunities. In return, the health professionals sign a contract to practice medicine in their district or parish. Each contract is approved by the Attorney General.
The scholarships are awarded for the purpose of defraying costs of tuition and other related expenses.
Meanwhile, patients admitted to FMC totaled 114 in November, down 52 from last year’s numbers at the same time, according to budget numbers.
Those admitted for observation, 68, made up the majority of admissions with 36 admitted for medical surgery.
FMC’s rural health clinic’s saw a dip in numbers for November with the exception of mental health which saw a rise of 51 compared to last year’s numbers.
Winnsboro South Clinic saw the most visitations with 2,265 but was still down 155 visits from last November.
Winnsboro North Clinic had 999 visits while 232 people went to Newellton. Crowville recorded 231 people for November followed by St. Joseph at 210. Gilbert, FMC’s newest clinic, had 53 patients.
FMC’s net operating revenue was approximately $18.47 million fiscal year to date, down $73,105 from last year.
For the month, FMC’s net operating revenue totaled approximately $2.5 million.
Salaries and wages were again FMC’s largest expenses, amounting to approximately $1.22 million for the month of November. Second largest expense was food, drugs and supplies totaling $293,433.
Total operating expenses were $3.1 million for the month, according to FMC’s budget.
Additionally, Board of Commissioners renewed a night security agreement with the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s department.
