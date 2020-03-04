Steps to purchase new equipment were taken by Franklin Medical Center Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting, Feb. 27.
Commissioners agreed to purchase an Aquamantys cautery unit for $25,950. The equipment will be used to burn off small bleeds in orthopedic patients.
The Aquamantys cautery unit combines radio frequency energy and saline to provide hemostatic sealing of soft tissue and bone without the smoke or char found in other methods.
Additionally, Commissioners agreed to advertise to purchase a orthopedic surgery robot that will perform knee and hip procedures.
“Basically, you do a CT of the body part,” said Blake Kramer, Franklin Medical Center administrator. “The CT gets downloaded into the machine. The machine then cuts along the lines of the CT to within a half a millimeter.”
An operator, employed with the machine’s company, will manage the downloading of information.
Upon analyzing machine costs, actual price is “right at $1 million,” Kramer said. But, a company has offered rebates which have the potential to drop the price to “right at $600,000” which includes the operator as well as a service contract.
If approved, FMC will purchase the equipment in a four-year lease-to-own contract.
One such company FMC officials have investigated for this purpose is the Mako robotic system from Stryker.
Mako robotic-arm assisted orthopedic surgery is used for partial and total knee replacements and total hip replacements at Mayo Clinic’s campuses in Arizona, Florida and Rochester, MN, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website.
During joint replacement procedures, a surgeon cuts away damaged bones and cartilage and replaces it with artificial components of metal alloys, high-grade plastics and polymers.
At Mayo Clinic, a CT scan is used before surgery to plan how much bone should be removed and aid in maximizing alignment accuracy and implant placement. During surgery, a robotic arm ensures the plan is followed so just enough but not too much bone is removed.
One of the most difficult aspects of joint replacement surgery is placing individual components of the artificial joint in the best possible alignment, so they will mesh together and work smoothly, according to a Mayo Clinic report. The robotic arm provides tactile, visual and auditory feedback to assist the surgeon in achieving the desired orientation, which can enhance stability and mobility.
“Lot of our patients go to Shreveport to get their knees done,” said Dr. Tom Colvin of FMC. “As it turns out the man in Shreveport they are going to uses this machine. He said he has done over 300 procedures with this machine in three years.”
Meanwhile, FMC recorded $870,759 in total income for January, according to budget numbers released at the meeting.
Net operating revenue for January was approximately $2.6 million while total operating expenses were some $2.8 million, according to budget numbers. Total gross patient revenues were approximately $7.7 million.
In regards to operating expenses, Billy Page, Chief Financial Officer for FMC, said, “We are reasonably close to budget.”
FMC’s total income year to date showed a loss of $222,527, according to budget numbers.
