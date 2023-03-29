Franklin Medical Center, as well as members of the community, are mourning the passing of a long-time member of FMC’s medical staff, Dr. Thomas Clayton Wooldridge of Winnsboro.
Wooldridge, 73, passed away March 25. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Providence Memorial Cemetery in Winnsboro. Visitation will precede the services from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Wooldridge attended Northwestern State University, and LSU and Ochsner Medical schools, later practicing at Franklin Medical Center and Morehouse General Hospital as a general surgeon, as well as in general practice medicine.
An official statement posted by Franklin Medical Center reads:
“It is with great regret that we announce the passing of long-time medical staff member Dr. Tommy Wooldridge. He had been a part of the FMC medical staff since 1990.
Dr. Wooldridge began his medical career as a general surgeon and later went on to work as a hospitalist. Dr. Wooldridge continued to be an active member of the FMC Medical Staff even after his retirement from clinical practice up to his passing on March 25. We here at Franklin Medical Center extend our condolences and prayers to Dr. Wooldridge’s family and friends in this difficult time.”
FMC Board of Commissioners President Paul Price said of Wooldridge:
“Dr. Wooldridge was always a visible presence at the hospital, and continued to be an active member of the staff following his retirement. He was a pleasure to visit with and always had a kind word when I would run into him at the hospital or around town.
“Speaking on behalf of the members of the hospital board, we extend our heartfelt prayers and sympathies to his family during this time, and remember and are thankful for the contributions Dr. Wooldridge made to our community during his many years of practice in Franklin Parish.”
Wooldridge was a member of First Baptist Church, Winnsboro, where he served as a deacon.
“Dr. Wooldridge was what I call a silent servant. He never called attention to himself, but he silently served his church and his community in ways that made differences that many of us may never realize. I thank God for those who selflessly serve others. That’s how all Christians should live,” Rev. Craig Beeman, pastor of the church, said.
FMC Board of Commissioners meeting
Earlier in the week, FMC’s Board of Commissioners held their regular monthly meeting.
During the meeting held Thursday, March 23, FMC Chief Financial Officer Billy Page reported that the hospital had submitted the final payment this month related to Medicare Advance Payments.
The $563,641 payment was made on March 10 according to Page.
Medicare Advance Payments are essentially loans made to assist medical facilities which may have experienced delays in receiving payments for services rendered when payment processing may have been interrupted, for example, during the recent Covid 19 pandemic.
Page had been advising members of the board for some time that the final payment would have to be submitted and would affect the numbers reported as the hospital’s cash on hand. Page also explained during previous financial reports that the amount due had to be paid in a timely manner to prevent assessments of delinquency fees.
Days cash on hand shown in the statistical report presented by Page for the month ending Tuesday, Feb. 28, were shown as 151. Referring to the recent payment, Page said that the number for the March report would be around 146.
Page said numbers related to hospital statistics for the month were similar to previous reports.
“Statistics are very similar to what we have been seeing,” Page said.
The statistical report reflects numbers for such things as emergency room and clinic visits, as well as days cash on hand.
Page told the board that surgery cases were down, but ER visits were more than the previous year.
Net patient revenue for the month was reported at $4,045,000, with the hospital reporting $35 million year-to-date. Those figures are up from last year.
Regarding operating expenses, Page said the expenses were “pretty much what we thought they were going to be.”’
Net income over expenses for the year to date was $4.3 million, with Page noting that $2.2 million of that is the Medicaid Physician UPL. For the month of February the hospital showed a loss of $136,000.
In other action the board agreed to a resolution declaring a hematology analyzer which is not being used as surplus equipment.
Following the action, the Board of Commissioners went into executive session for strategic planning on issues which included items related to personnel matters, including a scholarship inquiry, and a matter related to a previous linen service contract.
