Franklin Medical Center posted $151,700 in total income for February, according to budget numbers released at the Board of Commissioners regular meeting March 2.
Commissioners held their meeting via phone in accordance to Gov. John Bel Edwards stay-at-home mandate issued earlier in March.
“February looks very similar to what we have been seeing in the last few months,” said Billy Page, Chief Financial Officer for FMC. “The only thing that stands out is there are zero urology clinic visits, but orthopedic clinics are up a good bit with the change from full-time to part-time.”
Page warned preliminary March numbers were down.
“All departments are down, and all clinics are down,” Page said. “Just in the last week, we are doing tele-medicine visits which could make up for some of the decline in the clinics.”
The drop in numbers were attributed to the out-patient procedure delays due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Page said.
“Bottom line, patient volumes are down all over the place,” Page said. “Revenue is down all over the place.”
Budget numbers showed a loss of $70,827 year to date, and Page was not confident FMC could make up the loss the last two months of its fiscal year.
“March and April are going to probably be the lowest volume we have had in awhile,” Page said.
In February, net operating revenue was approximately $2.8 million while total operating expenses were approximately $2.7 million, according to FMC’s budget.
Total gross patient revenues totaled some $7.2 million for the month, according to FMC’s budget.
“For the first 10 months being within $200,000 of the budget of the net revenue that is pretty good,” Page said.
Meanwhile, Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution to apply to the Louisiana State Bond Commission for permission to borrow $3 million if necessary.
“We officially go to the Bond Commission every year for borrowing authority just so we don’t have to do it when it is emergency,” said Blake Kramer, FMC administrator. “We are looking to possibly borrow $3 million in an effort to help get us through (the COVID-19 pandemic), and the hope our federal and state legislators will be able to come up with a relief package that actually helps.”
In years past, FMC would ask for permission to borrow $1.5 million, but with the onslaught of COVID-19 Kramer and commissioners bumped the total to $3 million.
If FMC decides to borrow money local banks would be used, Kramer said.
Additionally, Board of Commissioners agreed to engage non-appropriation provisions for the Stryker orthopedic surgery equipment.
“We anticipated perhaps an increase in volume that would require a greater turnover in the rooms for some of the arthroscopic equipment and seeing as with the COVID issue we are engaging our non-appropriation policy,” Kramer said.
A non-appropriation clause enables FMC to terminate the lease agreement at the end of the current appropriation period without further obligation or penalty.
“It doesn’t impede our ability to provide services at this point,” Kramer said. “If it ever comes back that we need this sort of equipment again, I feel like Stryker would be amenable to that because we have a lot of equipment with them.”
